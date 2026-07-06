Moose Sign Defenceman Dysin Mayo

Published on July 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed defenceman Dysin Mayo to a two-year AHL contract through the 2027-28 season.

Mayo, 29, tallied 29 points (3G, 26A) alongside a plus-16 rating in 59 games with the Cleveland Monsters during the 2025-26 campaign. The defender also posted three assists in nine Calder Cup Playoff games with Cleveland, and notched one assist in three NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Mayo is a veteran of 485 AHL contests, accumulating 126 points (32G, 94A) over 11 seasons with the Monsters, Henderson Silver Knights, Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons. The Victoria, B.C. native holds 13 points (4G, 9A) in 85 games of NHL experience with Columbus and the Arizona Coyotes.

Prior to turning pro, Mayo recorded 134 points (28G, 106A) in 248 WHL games with the Edmonton Oil Kings. He won the Memorial Cup and WHL Championship with Edmonton in 2014.

Internationally, Mayo captured a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, while tallying a goal and an assist in 10 games.

Mayo was a fifth round pick (133rd overall) of the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Dysin Mayo

Defence

Born Aug. 17, 1996 - Victoria, B.C.

Height 6.0 - Weight 190 - Shoots R

Dysin Mayo Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 Manitoba Moose season are available now! Find the plan that matches your schedule with options ranging from Full Season and Half Season Memberships to the 12 Game Pack and Flex 15. For more information about becoming a Moose Ticket Member, visit moosehockey.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2026

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