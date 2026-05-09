Griffins End Moose's Playoff Run in Semifinals

Published on May 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose fell, 5-2, in Game 4 of their Central Division Semifinals series to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night. Grand Rapids won the best-of-five series, 3-1.

The Griffins made good on an early power play chance to open the scoring. Eduards Tralmaks finished his opportunity at 4:40, giving the home side a 1-0 lead. From then on out in the frame, the Moose held the Griffins to just one shot on goal. Manitoba couldn't draw level, however, as Michal Postava made six stops in the period.

Manitoba quickly tied the game in the second. Dylan Anhorn followed up a few Moose chances with a blast from the top of the circle, beating Postava up high with his first goal of the post-season. Just 12 minutes later, Axel Sandin-Pellikka put Grand Rapids back in front, scoring on a partial break on the power play. The Griffins owned a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård restored the two-goal edge for Grand Rapids before Carter Mazur made it 4-1 with another power play marker at 8:42. Phil Di Giuseppe got one back for the Moose, but Mazur potted an empty netter soon thereafter, putting an end to Manitoba's season with a 5-2 Grand Rapids victory.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Ashton Sautner

"Very proud of this group, we've been through a lot this year, didn't matter if we were going through highs or lows. This group of guys was special and made it a lot of fun coming to the rink, but it's not easy losing."

Statbook

David Gustafsson (1G, 3A) and Brayden Yager (4A) finished tied for the team lead with four post-season points

12 Moose recorded at least one point in their playoff run in 2026

Seven different Moose scored a goal in seven post-season games

Dyaln Anhorn led Moose defenders with three points (1G, 2A) during the playoffs

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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