Schedule Announced for Griffins-Wolves Division Finals Series

Published on May 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Eduards Tralmaks (right) vs. the Chicago Wolves

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Eduards Tralmaks (right) vs. the Chicago Wolves(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The top-seeded Grand Rapids Griffins will continue their quest for a third Calder Cup championship by facing the second-seeded Chicago Wolves in the best-of-five Central Division Finals, with Game 1 set for Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

After hosting Game 2 on Saturday, May 16, the Griffins will travel to Allstate Arena for Game 3 on Tuesday, May 19 and, if necessary, Game 4 on Thursday, May 21. If needed, Game 5 would be back in Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 23.

All games on WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM and AHLTV on FloHockey

Tickets for Games 1, 2 and 5 (if necessary) at Van Andel Arena are on sale now and can be purchased at The Zone, online through griffinshockey.com/tickets, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.

The Griffins took down the fourth-seeded Manitoba Moose, 3-1, in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals, while the Wolves defeated the third-seeded Texas Stars, 3-2, in their series.

Grand Rapids has advanced to the Central Division Finals for the second time in the last three years, while this is the first trip to the division finals for Chicago since it won the Calder Cup in 2022.

Throughout their 30 years as rivals in both the AHL and IHL, the Griffins and Wolves have met in the playoffs six times, with Chicago winning on four occasions. Each time these teams have clashed in the postseason, the winning team has gone on to either win the cup (three times: GR 2017, CHI 2002 and 2000 IHL) or lose to the eventual champion (three times: GR 2003, CHI 2019 and 2004). Over their five previous AHL playoff meetings, the winner reached the Calder Cup Finals three times and won the cup twice.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Groups of 10 or more can receive special pricing to playoff games and receive an unforgettable experience. To book a group outing during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, call (616) 774.4585 ext. 4. Playoff suites and other premium areas are also available.

Continuing a postseason tradition, the Griffins have extended their popular Friday promotion and are offering $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. In addition, fans will receive Griffins rally towels, compliments of J&H Family Stores. All Griffins postseason games can be heard on WOOD 106.7 FM & 1300 AM.

Peppino's Sports Grille in downtown Grand Rapids will continue to host watch parties for all Griffins road games during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first party of the division finals will be Tuesday, May 19 when the Griffins travel to Chicago for Game 3 against the Wolves, starting at 8 p.m. EDT at Allstate Arena. Griffins fans can enjoy $3.75 16 oz. and $5 22 oz. domestic beers, $3 fireball shots when the Griffins score, $1 off All-American burgers with kettle chips, and $6 one-topping 10-inch pizzas.

Grand Rapids finished the regular season series against Chicago with a 6-3-0-1 record, including 3-2-0-0 at Van Andel Arena and 3-1-0-1 at Allstate Arena. Six of the 10 meetings were decided by one goal and five of them were decided past regulation. The Griffins scored four or more goals in just two of the outings and finished the regular-season series with just a slim plus-two scoring margin (25-23). Chicago registered the lone shutout in the regular season between the two franchises, doing so in a 1-0 victory at Allstate Arena on March 15. Grand Rapids averaged 2.80 goals per game at Chicago and 2.20 goals against the Wolves at Van Andel Arena.

The Wolves' power play, which ranked 24th in the AHL during the regular season (16.9%), went 3-for-30 (10.0%) against the Griffins. Chicago's penalty kill finished sixth (84.1%) in the AHL and went 32-for-38 against the Griffins (84.2%). Chicago ranked 15th in the AHL with 3.13 goals per game and tied for 10th with 3.03 goals allowed per contest. Grand Rapids placed second in goals per game with 3.54 and first in goals allowed with 2.21.

Amadeus Lombardi led Grand Rapids against Chicago with seven points (3-4-7) in six games, while Justin Robidas (3-3-6 in 8 GP) and Felix Unger Sorum (1-5-6 in 10 GP) tied for the team lead the Wolves against the Griffins with six points. Sheldon Dries and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard both paced Grand Rapids with four goals against Chicago, and Robidas and Domenick Fensore both potted three goals. Lombardi, Tyler Angle, Erik Gustafsson and John Leonard posted a team-high four assists against the Wolves, while Unger Sorum led Chicago with five helpers. Leading each team in net were Michal Postava, who went 3-1-0 with a 1.11 GAA and a .956 SV% in six games, and Chicago's Cayden Primeau, who showed a 2-1-1 mark with one shutout, a 1.48 GAA and a .948 SV% in four contests.

The Griffins and Wolves last met in the playoffs during the 2019 Central Division Semifinals, with Chicago claiming a 3-2 victory. In total, Chicago and Grand Rapids have met five times in the Calder Cup Playoffs, with the Griffins claiming two series victories (2017 CDF 4-1, 2003 WCS 4-0). This historic rivalry dates back to the International Hockey League (1996-2001), highlighted by the Wolves 4-2 series victory in the 2000 Turner Cup Finals. All time in the postseason, the Griffins are 7-7 at home and 7-8 on the road against Chicago.

This is Grand Rapids' 20th playoff berth in 30 seasons/28 postseasons (2020 and 2021 were canceled due to COVID-19), and it possesses a 106-90 ledger and 22-17 series record, which includes games in the IHL's Turner Cup Playoffs from 1996-2001. The Griffins have an 8-7 mark in best-of-five series. This is Chicago's 16th Calder Cup Playoff appearance in 23 seasons, and it has lifted three Calder Cups in 2022, 2008 and 2002. The Wolves are 110-84 in AHL postseason games and have a 27-12 series record. After missing the postseason in both 2023 and 2024, the Wolves return to the division finals for the first time since they won the cup in 2022.

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American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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