Grand Rapids Cuts Playoff Roster by Three

Published on May 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday released forward Noah Dower Nilsson from his PTO and released forward Kienan Draper from his ATO. In addition, the Detroit Red Wings reassigned Jesse Kiiskinen to HPK (Liiga/Finland).

Dower Nilsson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings on April 4, which will begin in the 2026-27 season. The 21-year-old recently wrapped up his Swedish Hockey League season with Frolunda and logged 16 points (6-10-16), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 48 regular-season games, adding four points (2-2-4) in six SHL playoff outings. In addition, Dower Nilsson won the 2025-26 Champions Hockey League title with Frolunda and totaled two assists in 12 appearances. He also spent the 2024-25 campaign in the SHL with Frolunda, notching 10 points (4-6-10) in 35 regular-season outings. In the SHL from 2022-26, the 6-foot forward amassed 28 points (11-17-28), 20 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 91 career games, adding four points (2-2-4) in 13 postseason contests. Dower Nilsson was the 73rd overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and played his entire youth career within Frolunda's organization.

Draper signed a two-year AHL contract with the Griffins on April 13, which will begin in the 2026-27 campaign. Draper made his pro debut on April 15 at the Iowa Wild and finished the AHL regular season with a minus-one rating in two outings. He also concluded his senior season at the University of Michigan in 2025-26, showing 18 points (5-13-18), 59 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating in 40 games. Throughout his four-year collegiate career as a Wolverine, the 24-year-old logged 40 points (17-23-40), 144 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating in 133 outings. He became a two-time Big Ten champion at Michigan (2022-23, 2025-26) and reached the NCAA Frozen Four in three of the four campaigns. Draper was the 187th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the college ranks, Draper spent one season in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Chilliwack Chiefs in 2021-22 and totaled 50 points (23-27-50) and 40 penalty minutes in 53 regular-season games, adding four points (1-3-4) in 11 postseason appearances. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native also competed in one full USHL season in 2020-21 with the Omaha Lancers, producing seven points (3-4-7) and 43 penalty minutes in 37 regular-season contests. Draper spent his youth career with the Little Caesars program in Detroit alongside current Griffins Carter Mazur and Jacob Truscott.

Kiiskinen, who signed a three-year entry-level contract by Detroit on June 3, registered two points (1-1-2) in three regular-season games with the Griffins, making his AHL debut on April 11 against the Rockford IceHogs. He also competed with HPK in the Liiga (Finland's top pro league) this season and logged 28 points (17-11-28), 13 penalty minutes and a minus-four rating in 54 regular-season games, adding four points (1-3-4) in nine playoff outings. In 2024-25 with HPK, the 20-year-old posted career-high numbers in assists (30), points (44) and penalty minutes (30) to go along with 14 goals in 46 regular-season games, ranking first in points among junior players in the Liiga. Last season, he was named a top three player on Team Finland at the World Junior Championship when he aided the team to a silver medal with seven points (6-1-7) in seven games, ranking first on the team in points and tying for second among all skaters at the tournament in goals. Throughout his Liiga pro career in Finland from 2022-26, the 6-foot-1 forward logged 83 points (35-48-83), 53 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating in 145 regular-season appearances. The Hollola, Finland, native was the 68th overall pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and on June 25, 2024, was traded to the Detroit Red Wings along with a 2024 second-round selection in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson.

Tickets for Games 1, 2 and 5 (if necessary) of the Central Division Finals at Van Andel Arena are on sale now and can be purchased at The Zone, online through griffinshockey.com/tickets, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android. The Griffins will begin the series at home against the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2026

Grand Rapids Cuts Playoff Roster by Three - Grand Rapids Griffins

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