Firebirds End Reign's Season in Double-Overtime Thriller

Published on May 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign's season came to an end Saturday night in front of 6,943 fans at Acrisure Arena as the Coachella Valley Firebirds won, 3-2, in double overtime to advance to the Pacific Division Finals.

J.R. Avon scored the game winner for Coachella Valley at 1:47 of double overtime. Jani Nyman had the Firebirds leading 1-0 after 20 minutes before Jack Hughes potted his third of the playoffs 2:43 into the second period. Then at 9:31 of the stanza Oscar Fisker Mølgaard gave Coachella Valley back the lead. With 5:23 left in regulation Andre Lee tied the score at 2-2 with his first of the postseason.

Coachella Valley led 1-0 after the first period with Jani Nyman finding the back of the net with a shot inside the inner hash marks after a point shot from Ty Nelson. The Reign had the period's lone power-play but failed to convert as they were outshot 8-5.

Ontario trailed 2-1 after the second period as the Reign outshot the Firebirds 8-6 in the middle frame. Jack Hughes (3rd) tied the score at 1-1 from Kentai Isogai and Nikita Alexandrov 2:43 into the stanza. In the right corner Alexandrov and Isogai were in on the fore-check where Isogai claimed possession and spun it out in front where Hughes poked it past Kokko. Oscar Fisker Mølgaard gave the Firebirds back the advantage at 9:30 on a rebound score after Lleyton Roed sent a shot off the pad of Portillo on a two-on-one play. Ontario went 0-for-1 on the power-play in the period.

With just 5:23 left in the third period Andre Lee (1st) tied the score at 2-2 on a beautiful play from Jared Wright and Kenny Connors. Down the left-wing wall Connors fed Lee through the high slot where he directed it off his skate to the right circle for Wright. Lee attacked the net and got a feed from Wright directing the pass by Kokko. Shots were 10-8 Ontario in the final 20 minutes.

The first overtime went by with neither team finding the back of the net as Ontario held the edge in shots 12-10. Then 1:47 into the second overtime J.R. Avon was stretched up the ice down the left wing and cut in alone through the left circle going forehand backhand sending a shot past the right pad of Portillo for the 3-2 Firebirds win.

Erik Portillo suffered the loss making 31 saves on 34 shots while Nikke Kokko made 34 saves on 36 shots in the win. Ontario went 0-for-3 on the power-play while Coachella Valley didn't receive a man advantage opportunity.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord and Joe Hicketts:

Lord

On tonight's double OT loss

"It's a cruel game, extremely cruel. You know, was so close, talking inches, on a few of those chances. Late in the third, first overtime, late in the first overtime, and it's just brutal. But been on the right side of these, been on the wrong side. It's never fun when you're on the wrong side."

Overall on the group this season

"What a season, you know, I think just proud, just really proud. I think the growth, player to a player, is exponential. It's hard when it's day to day, but when you look back over the course of the eight or nine months, honestly, everybody's improved. Even older players, really impressive stuff, and just most proud of the character within the room and the leadership and how well the guys you know got on and came to work every day. And there's just a great culture there, great culture, and really enjoyed being a part of it."

Hicketts

On the togetherness of the team

"One of the tightest groups I've ever been a part of, which makes it hurt most. The way we came together right from the start. Guys coming in, out of the lineup, up and down from the Coast, up and down from NHL, guys come from juniors. It was a tight group, and I'll miss being a part of it every day. Made coming to the rink enjoyable, and at the end of the day, when you can compete with your friends, it makes it a lot more fun out there."

On being the captain of this team and bringing the young guys in

"It's an honor to lead this entire group. I have learned over the past 10 years that guys are their best when we can make them comfortable, and that is my job as the captain of that group, to make those guys comfortable. When it comes to getting better, we have to push to be uncomfortable. But you know, for them to fit in, they have to be able to know that they're part of the team. I had a fantastic time with all the young guys. It's tough, a tough day, tough to lose in double overtime. But that's hockey, it kind of kicks you in the butt before it picks you back up."







American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2026

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