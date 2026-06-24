Moose Re-Sign Ashton Sautner and Tyson Empey

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Hockey Club announced today the team re-signed defenceman Ashton Sautner and forward Tyson Empey.

Ashton Sautner

Defence

Born May 27, 1994 -- Flin Flon, Man.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 191 -- Shoots L

Sautner, 32, posted 13 points (3G, 10A) and a plus-four rating in 68 games with the Moose during the 2025-26 campaign. He also appeared in all seven of Manitoba's Calder Cup Playoff games. Sautner has suited up in 266 contests with the Moose, ranking 11th among the franchise's defencemen. Overall, the Flin Flon, Man. product has appeared in 547 AHL contests while tallying 108 points (26G, 82A) with the Moose, Abbotsford Canucks and Utica Comets. Sautner holds 23 games of NHL experience, picking up three assists with the Vancouver Canucks.

Ashton Sautner Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

Tyson Empey

Forward

Born June 29, 1995 -- Swift Current, Sask.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 193 -- Shoots L

Empey, 30, recorded three points (1G, 2A) and 69 penalty minutes in 24 games for Manitoba in 2025-26. He also played in one post-season game with the Moose. Empey has skated in 167 career AHL games, while picking up 31 points (12G, 19A) and 311 penalty minutes with Manitoba, the Hershey Bears and Tucson Roadrunners. The Swift Current, Sask. native also features 69 points (29G, 40A) in 147 career ECHL games with the Atlanta Gladiators, Rapid City Rush and South Carolina Stingrays.

Tyson Empey Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

Memberships for the 2026-27 Manitoba Moose season are available now! Find the plan that matches your schedule with options ranging from Full Season and Half Season memberships to the 12 Game Pack and Flex 15. For more information about becoming a Moose Ticket Member, visit moosehockey.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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