Silver Knights Re-Sign Forward Sloan Stanick

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, June 24, that the Silver Knights have re-signed forward Sloan Stanick to a one-year AHL contract extension for the 2026-27 season. It will be Stanick's third season as a member of the Golden Knights organization.

Stanick, 22, appeared in 12 games for the Silver Knights in 2025-26, totaling four goals and six points. In 47 ECHL games with the Tahoe Knight Monsters, Stanick registered 23 goals and 52 points. He also posted two goals in two playoff games for Tahoe.

The Rapid City, Manitoba native has appeared in 14 games for Henderson over the past two seasons. He has played in 117 ECHL games for Tahoe, totaling 52 goals and 131 points. Stanick was named the ECHL's Rookie of the Year in 2025, leading all rookies in scoring and also earning ECHL Second All-Star Team honors.

Prior to his professional career, Stanick played five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Regina Pats and the Prince Albert Raiders from 2019-24. Stanick collected 86 goals and 207 points in 274 junior games.

Sloan Stanick, Forward

Birthplace: Rapid City, Manitoba

Height: 6-1

Weight: 187 lbs.

Age: 22

Shoots: Left

- Recorded four goals and six points in 12 AHL games with Henderson in 2025-26

- Registered 23 goals and 52 points in 47 games with ECHL Tahoe in 2025-26

- Totaled 52 goals and 131 points in 117 career ECHL games with Tahoe

- Named 2025 ECHL Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-Star







American Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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