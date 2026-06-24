San Diego Gulls Sign Travis Howe to One-Year Extension

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed right wing Travis Howe to a one-year contract extension through the 2026-27 AHL season.

Howe, 32 (2/10/94), skated in 21 games for the Gulls in 2025-26, earning an assist (0-1=1) and 78 penalty minutes (PIM). In 129 career AHL contests with San Diego and Tucson, Howe has posted 341 PIM and three assists (0-3=3). The Hull, Mass. native is a two-time club AHL Man of the Year winner, earning the recognition for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons for his contributions to the San Diego community.

The 6-4, 198-pound forward recorded 17-31=48 points and 862 PIM in 236 career ECHL games with the Jacksonville Icemen, Utah Grizzlies, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Fort Wayne Komets from 2016-23. He collected 3-8=11 points in 41 games with Jacksonville in 2021-22, reaching career highs in assists and points. In addition, he has one goal in 11 career ECHL postseason contests. Howe also skated in 41 SPHL games with the Mississippi River Kings and Macon Mayhem in 2015-16, posting 2-4=6 points.







American Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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