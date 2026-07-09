San Diego Gulls Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced the complete San Diego Gulls regular season schedule for the club's 2026-27 campaign. The Gulls will open the season on the road against the San Jose Barracuda Oct. 3 at Tech CU Arena (3 p.m. PT). The team will hold its Home Opener Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. the Henderson Silver Knights at Pechanga Arena San Diego (6 p.m. PT).

San Diego will have 24 home weekend dates, including six Friday, 13 Saturday and five Sunday contests. The Gulls will also play 20 sets of back-to-back games throughout the 2026-27 campaign.

The Gulls will face 10 different Western Conference opponents as part of their 2026-27 schedule, including 64 games against the Pacific Division's other nine teams. San Diego will face the Ontario Reign eight times this season after only seeing Ontario four times in 2025-26, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14 at home (7 p.m. PT). The Gulls and Reign will meet in six weekend contests, including four times on the road at Toyota Arena (Dec. 12, Jan. 23, March 6, April 9) and twice at home at Pechanga Arena (March 7, April 10).

The Gulls will face the Eastern Conference's Springfield Thunderbirds for the first time in team history, meeting at Pechanga Arena on Jan. 8 & 9 and on the road at MassMutual Center on Feb. 20 & 21. San Diego also has four contests against the Central Division's Iowa Wild. The Gulls will host the Wild on Nov. 20 & 21 and head to Casey's Center Feb. 24 & 26.

More information, including the Gulls' promotional schedule, will be released later this summer.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $531 per seat for the 2026-27 season (includes all taxes and fees). Gulls Elite Members enjoy exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated Account Rep, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more! Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on partial-season ticket plans and group ticket experiences by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale later this summer.

SAN DIEGO GULLS 2026-27 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Date Opponent Time

Sat, Oct. 3 @San Jose 3:00 PM Fri, Jan. 8 Springfield 7:00 PM

Sun, Oct. 4 @San Jose 3:00 PM Sat, Jan. 9 Springfield 6:00 PM

Fri, Oct. 9 @Coachella Valley 7:00 PM Tue, Jan. 12 @Abbotsford 6:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 10 Henderson 6:00 PM Wed, Jan. 13 @Abbotsford 6:00 PM

Wed, Oct. 14 Ontario 7:00 PM Sat, Jan. 16 Coachella Valley 6:00 PM

Fri, Oct. 16 @Tucson 7:00 PM Sun, Jan. 17 @Coachella Valley 5:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 17 @Tucson 7:00 PM Sat, Jan. 23 @Ontario 6:00 PM

Wed, Oct. 21 Coachella Valley 7:00 PM Tue, Jan. 26 Bakersfield 7:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 24 San Jose 6:00 PM Fri, Jan. 29 Colorado 7:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 31 Henderson 6:00 PM Sat, Jan. 30 Colorado 6:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 1 Colorado 5:00 PM Thu, Feb. 4 @Calgary 5:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 6 @Henderson 7:00 PM Sat, Feb. 6 @Calgary 10:00 AM

Sat, Nov. 7 @Henderson 6:00 PM Sat, Feb. 13 Calgary 6:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 11 San Jose 7:00 PM Tue, Feb. 16 Calgary 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 13 @Bakersfield 7:10 PM Sat, Feb. 20 @Springfield 3:05 PM

Sat, Nov. 14 @San Jose 6:00 PM Sun, Feb. 21 @Springfield 12:05 PM

Wed, Nov. 18 Bakersfield 7:00 PM Wed, Feb. 24 @Iowa 5:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 20 Iowa 7:00 PM Fri, Feb. 26 @Iowa 5:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 21 Iowa 6:00 PM Sun, Feb. 28 @Henderson 5:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 24 Ontario 7:00 PM Sat, Mar. 6 @Ontario 6:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 27 @Colorado 5:05 PM Sun, Mar. 7 Ontario 5:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 28 @Colorado 2:05 PM Wed, Mar. 10 @San Jose 7:00 PM

Tue, Dec. 1 @Henderson 7:00 PM Fri, Mar. 12 Colorado 7:00 PM

Fri, Dec. 4 Tucson 7:00 PM Sun, Mar. 14 Henderson 5:00 PM

Sat, Dec. 5 Tucson 6:00 PM Wed, Mar. 17 @Tucson 7:00 PM

Wed, Dec. 9 Calgary 7:00 PM Fri, Mar. 19 San Jose 7:00 PM

Sat, Dec. 12 @Ontario 6:00 PM Sat, Mar. 20 Abbotsford 6:00 PM

Tue, Dec. 15 @Colorado 6:05 PM Tue, Mar. 23 Abbotsford 7:00 PM

Wed, Dec. 16 @Colorado 6:05 PM Fri, Mar. 26 @Calgary 11:00 AM

Sat, Dec. 19 Coachella Valley 6:00 PM Sun, Mar. 28 @Calgary 12:00 PM

Sun, Dec. 20 @Coachella Valley 5:00 PM Wed, Mar. 31 Henderson 7:00 PM

Sun, Dec. 27 Tucson 5:00 PM Fri, Apr. 2 @Bakersfield 7:10 PM

Wed, Dec. 30 San Jose 7:00 PM Sun, Apr. 4 Coachella Valley 5:00 PM

Thu, Dec. 31 @Coachella Valley 5:00 PM Wed, Apr. 7 Calgary 7:00 PM

Sat, Jan. 2 Tucson 6:00 PM Fri, Apr. 9 @Ontario 7:00 PM

Tue, Jan. 5 @Tucson 5:30 PM Sat, Apr. 10 Ontario 6:00 PM

- All times Pacific - Dates and times all subject to change







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.