Texas Stars Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the club's 2026-27 regular-season schedule today. The Stars open the season at home for the sixth consecutive season when they host the Iowa Wild on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The 72-game schedule concludes on Saturday, Apr. 10, 2027 against Iowa in Des Moines.

A CLOSER LOOK The Stars' regular-season schedule consists of 72 games split evenly between 36 home contests and 36 road contests. A majority of the games will be played against Central Division opponents, including eight contests each (four home and four road) against Chicago, Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba, Milwaukee, and Rockford.

For the second consecutive season, Texas opens the campaign against a Central Division opponent, welcoming Iowa to Cedar Park on Opening Weekend. The Stars will also face five Pacific Division opponents during the regular season, including Coachella Valley, Henderson, Ontario, San Jose and Tucson. Texas will square off with the Hershey Bears for the first time since the 2010 Calder Cup Finals, highlighted by a trip to the Giant Center on Oct. 10-11 and Hershey's visit to Cedar Park on Mar. 30-31.

Of the Stars' 36 home games, 28 will be played on weekends, including 11 Friday contests, 14 Saturday games and three Sunday afternoon matchups. November is the busiest month in Cedar Park, as the Stars will host eight contests during the second month of the campaign. The team's longest homestand is a six-game stay from Mar. 26 through Apr. 4, when Iowa, Hershey and Rockford visit Texas for two games each late in the regular season.

The club's longest road swing comes in March, when Texas plays six consecutive games in the Pacific time zone against Ontario, Coachella Valley and Henderson from Mar. 10-20. The Stars will wrap up the regular season on the road for the first time since the 2021-22 season, culminating with a weekend series in Iowa on Apr. 9-10.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWNS

vs. Division Opponents (48 Games)

Eight games each vs. six teams (four home / four away): Chicago, Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba, Milwaukee and Rockford.

vs. Western Conference Opponents (Pacific Division, 20 Games)

Four games vs five teams (two home / two away): Coachella Valley, Henderson, Ontario, San Jose, Tucson

vs. Eastern Conference Opponents (Atlantic Division, 4 Games)

Four games vs one team (two home / two away): Hershey

By Day of the Week Home Games: Mon. - 0, Tues. - 4, Wed. - 4, Thurs. - 0, Fri. - 11, Sat. - 14, Sun. - 3 Away Games: Mon. - 0, Tues. - 3, Wed. - 6, Thurs. - 1, Fri. - 8, Sat. - 9, Sun. - 9

By Month Home Games: Oct. - 4, Nov. - 8, Dec. - 4, Jan. - 6, Feb. - 6, Mar. - 6, Apr. - 2 Away Games: Oct. - 5, Nov. - 6, Dec. - 5, Jan. - 6, Feb. - 4, Mar. - 7, Apr. - 3

A full promotional schedule for the Stars' 36 home games at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will be announced at a later date.

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com (mailto:tickets@texasstars.com) or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.