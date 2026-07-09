Texas Stars Sign Forward Mike Sgarbossa to AHL Contract
Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has signed forward Mike Sgarbossa to a one-year AHL standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.
Sgarbossa, 33, joins the Stars after spending the 2025-26 season playing for HC Lugano and SC Bern in the National League in Switzerland. Prior to his time overseas, Sgarbossa enjoyed seven seasons in the Washington Capitals organization, where he skated in 43 NHL games and 297 AHL contests with the Hershey Bears. The 6-foot center was a key piece to the 2022-23 Bears squad that won the Calder Cup.
The veteran forward has appeared in 93 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers, and Washington Capitals. He has also played 609 AHL games with the Lake Erie Monsters, Norfolk Admirals, San Diego Gulls, Springfield Thunderbirds, Manitoba Moose, and Hershey Bears. Sgarbossa has also been selected to the AHL All-Star Classic twice, in 2012-13 with Lake Erie and in 2019-20 with Hershey.
The Campbellville, Ontario native was originally undrafted before turning pro in 2012 with the Colorado Avalanche.
Images from this story
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Forward Mike Sgarbossa with the Hershey Bears
(Hershey Bears)
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