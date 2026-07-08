Amerks to Open 71st Season at Home against Toronto on Friday, October 2
Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will host the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies in their 2026-27 Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 2 at The Blue Cross Arena.
The 2026-27 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Resorts & Casinos, will be Rochester's 71st in the American Hockey League and 45th as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.
The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, July 9.
Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.
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