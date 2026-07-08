Belleville Sens to Host New Provincial Rivals in 2026-27 Home Opener on October 2
Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators will welcome the American Hockey League's newest club to the Friendly City to begin their 10th anniversary season.
The Senators will host their new provincial rivals, the Hamilton Hammers (AHL Affiliate of the New York Islanders), at CAA Arena on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.
It's the first time in franchise history that Belleville's home opener has also been their first game of the season, after starting the last nine campaigns on the road.
"Opening our 10th anniversary season at home against a new provincial rival is the perfect way to launch what will be a special year for the Belleville Senators and our fans," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "We're expecting CAA Arena to be rocking as 613 Country comes together to celebrate a decade of Sens hockey in the Bay of Quinte. We encourage fans to secure their seats early and be part of the energy, the history and the opening-night celebration on October 2."
The full 2026-27 American Hockey League schedule is slated to be announced tomorrow, Thursday, July 8, with information on single-game tickets coming in mid-August.
For now, you can mark your spot with a Senators season ticket package to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Page or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.
More information on season seat memberships, Sens on Demand ticketing, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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