Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Club's 30th Anniversary Logo
Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack today unveiled their 30th anniversary logo and announced that the milestone will be celebrated during the 2026-27 regular season.
This logo celebrates the franchise's history and honors its roots.
The well-known wolf head logo is displayed prominently as a focal point of the design.
The roman numeral 'XXX' is featured in the background of the logo to signify 30 years of Wolf Pack hockey.
The distinctive waves of the primary logo are displayed at the front of the 30th anniversary logo. These waves have long been part of the Wolf Pack's identity, paying tribute to the team name's naval roots and the rich naval and submarine history in the state of Connecticut.
"The Hartford Wolf Pack have a rich and lengthy history in the state of Connecticut, and we look forward to celebrating that with our fans this season," said Erik Hansen, Vice President of Business Operations for the club. "30 years is a big milestone in the American Hockey League. We are grateful for their support over the years and the support of our affiliate, the New York Rangers, who have been with us from the very beginning. We are looking forward to honoring the last 30 years while also beginning the next decade of hockey in Hartford."
More details regarding celebrations for the 30th anniversary season will be released later this summer.
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