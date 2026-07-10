Hartford Wolf Pack Sign F Lucas Vanroboys

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Lucas Vanroboys to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

Vanroboys, 26, split the 2025-26 season between the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and the ECHL's Wichita Thunder. With the Barracuda, Vanroboys recorded seven points (4 g, 3 a) in 33 games. In 20 games with the Thunder, he notched 12 points (5 g, 7 a).

The native of Thamesville, ON, also skated in two Calder Cup Playoff games with the Barracuda.

Over the course of three seasons in the AHL, Vanroboys has skated in 107 games with the Barracuda, scoring 24 points (16 g, 8 a).

Prior to turning pro, the 6'2", 190-lbs forward played five seasons of college hockey. He spent four seasons with Bentley Univ. (2019-20 - 2022-23) and one season at UMass (2023-24). In that span, he recorded 52 points (14 g, 38 a).

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2026-27 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

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