Hartford Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Cooper Moore

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Cooper Moore to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

Moore, 25, recorded seven points (1 g, 6 a) in 38 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2025-26 season. He also appeared in five games with the ECHL's Bloomington Bison, notching two assists. Moore skated in six Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Bison, scoring one goal.

Selected in the fifth round, 128th overall, by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the native of Greenwich, CT, initially signed with the Wolf Pack on Jun. 23, 2025.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Moore played five NCAA seasons split between Quinnipiac University (2023-24 - 2024-25) and the University of North Dakota (2020-21 - 2022-23). During his colligate career, Moore skated in 163 games and recorded 63 points (11 g, 52 a).

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2026-27 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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