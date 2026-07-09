Steve Sullivan Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that Steve Sullivan has been named head coach of the Toronto Marlies. Sullivan becomes the ninth head coach in franchise history.

Additionally, Mark Giordano has been elevated to assistant coach and will join goaltending coach Hannu Toivonen and video coach Nick Biamonte on Sullivan's coaching staff.

"Steve has earned this opportunity through his work with both the Maple Leafs and Marlies and has built strong relationships with our young players throughout the organization," said Assistant General Manager Ryan Hardy. "His experience as both a player and coach, combined with his commitment to player development, makes him the right person to lead the next generation of Marlies."

Sullivan, 51, most recently served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2025-26 season after spending the previous two seasons with the Toronto Marlies. Prior to joining Toronto, he spent three seasons as Assistant General Manager of the Arizona Coyotes from 2018-21, overseeing the club's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. He previously worked in Arizona's player development department as a coach before serving as director of player development in 2016-17.

As a player, the Timmins, Ontario native skated in 1,011 regular season games and 50 playoff contests with the New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes, recording 290 goals and 457 assists. He also appeared in 143 career AHL games with the Albany River Rats, collecting 171 points (72 goals, 99 assists) and capturing the Calder Cup in 1995.

Sullivan was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the ninth round (233rd overall) of the 1994 NHL Draft. Game notes: Game Summary Game Sheet Photos SCrums Media Release News







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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