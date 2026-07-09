Reign, AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign and the American Hockey League have unveiled the full 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 AHL regular season.

The Reign open the season in Coachella Valley on Oct. 2 before welcoming the Firebirds to Toyota Arena for the club's home opener on Oct. 3.

The complete schedule can be found below and the team's full schedule page.

Ontario's schedule includes seven matchups, four home and four away, with seven of the their Pacific Division opponents, including Bakersfield, Calgary, Coachella Valley, Henderson, San Diego, San Jose, and Tucson. They will also have four contests, two home and two away, with Abbotsford, Colorado, and out of division opponents, Milwaukee and Texas.

24 of the 36 Reign home games will be played on either Friday (7), Saturday (11), or Sunday (6) as Ontario welcomes 11 different opponents to Toyota Arena during the seven-month regular season which runs from Oct.2-Apr.10.

Ontario will host a season long seven-game homestand from Jan.8-23 and will embark on a two season long five-game road trips from Dec.15-27 and Feb.20-28.

There will be two, four home matchups with Southern California rivals Coachella Valley on Oct. 3, Nov. 21, Jan. 3, Jan. 20, and San Diego on Dec. 12, Jan. 23, Mar. 6, Apr. 9.

Ontario Reign 2026-27 Full Schedule (all times PST)

Friday, Oct. 2 at Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Coachella Valley at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11 at Coachella Valley at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 at San Diego at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23 at Texas Stars at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 at Texas Stars at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6 at Abbotsford Canucks at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7 at Abbotsford Canucks at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Colorado Eagles at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 at San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 at Calgary Wranglers at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29 at Calgary Wranglers at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 at Bakersfield Condors at 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Tucson Roadrunners at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Tucson Roadrunners at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 at Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20 at Henderson Silver Knights at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27 at Coachella Valley Firebirds at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 2 at Bakersfield Condors at 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 3 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6 at Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29 at San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30 at San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5 at Bakersfield Condors at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12 at Milwaukee Admirals at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 at Milwaukee Admirals at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 vs. Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 at Bakersfield Condors at 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Tucson Roadrunners at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Tucson Roadrunners at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26 at Calgary Wranglers at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28 at Calgary Wranglers at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Mar. 6 vs. San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 7 at San Diego Gulls at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 10 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 12 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 14 vs. Texas Stars at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 17 at San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 19 at Colorado Eagles at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 20 at Colorado Eagles at 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 24 at San Jose Barracuda at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Mar. 27 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 31 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 2 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 3 at Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 7 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 9 vs. San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 10 at San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m.

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will be available to the public later this summer through OntarioReign.com. Fans can order their season tickets and begin securing group outings by calling (909) 941-7825.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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