Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2026.27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, BC - The American Hockey League (AHL) has released its 2026.27 regular season schedule, setting the stage for another exciting year of Abbotsford Canucks hockey! The Canucks will open the season on the road in Calgary on Friday, October 2nd, before returning to Abbotsford for a highly anticipated home opener on Saturday, October 17th at 7:00pm against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Rogers Forum, where fans will have their first opportunity to welcome the team back to the Fraser Valley!

"We are excited to begin a new season in Abbotsford and welcome back our amazing fans to Rogers Forum," said Richard Seeley, General Manager, Abbotsford Canucks & Assistant General Manager, Vancouver Canucks. "The passion and support from this community make the Fraser Valley a special place to play, and I am personally looking forward to my first year with the organization and the opportunity to create memorable moments together."

Key Matchup Info

Abbotsford will both open and close the regular season on the road, kicking off the campaign with a four-game road trip beginning October 2nd and wrapping up the season on April 10th in San Jose against the Barracuda.

Of Abbotsford's 72 regular season games, 64 will come against Pacific Division rivals. The remaining eight non-divisional games are split between the Manitoba Moose and the Hamilton Hammers (formerly known as the Bridgeport Islanders), with four matchups against each team (two at home, two on the road).

This season will also feature several notable firsts for the Abbotsford Canucks. For the first time in franchise history, the Hamilton Hammers will visit Rogers Forum on December 15th and 16th, marking their only appearance in Abbotsford this season. The Canucks will then travel to Hamilton for the first time, facing the Hammers at the TD Coliseum on February 4th and 6th.

For the third consecutive season, Pacific Division rivals, the Calgary Wranglers will face Abbotsford more than any other opponent, meeting a total of 12 times. Both teams open their respective campaigns in Calgary on October 2nd, while Rogers Forum will host the Wranglers for three separate two-game sets throughout the season.

Season at a Glance

A New Era Begins: The Abbotsford Canucks enter the 2026.27 season under newly appointed General Manager Richard Seeley, alongside a new head coach set to join the bench this season. With a group of well-rested players returning to action, the team looks to hit the ground running.

Home Ice Advantage: Two six-game homestands highlight the 2026.27 schedule, with the first one starting Saturday, December 5th against the Henderson Silver Knights at 7:00pm and the second homestand starting February 13th against the Colorado Eagles at 7:00pm. Expect plenty of incredible action in front of the home crowd!

Weekends Done Right: With 16 home games landing on Saturdays and Sundays, fans can plan their weekends around hockey in Abbotsford. Start times vary between 4:00pm, 5:00pm, and 7:00pm, making it easy to pick the perfect game for your crew.

On The Road Again: Abbotsford hits the road for two six-game road trips in the back half of the season, with the first trip starting Saturday, March 13 in San Jose and finishing Tuesday, March 23 in San Diego.

Cleveland Calling: The 2027 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted at Rocket Arena, in Cleveland, OH from February 7-8. Last season, the Abbotsford Canucks were represented by Duncan, BC native Ben Berard, who scored two goals and had three assists in the 2026 AHL All Star Challenge.

A New Legend Arrives: Come out to Abbotsford Canucks home games and meet the team's newest member, Johnny Canuck! A longtime symbol of the organization, Johnny has proudly represented the Abbotsford Canucks as the team's primary logo, and now, he's coming to life in a whole new way. Fans across the Fraser Valley can look forward to an interactive and engaging experience with the Valley's newest mascot as he brings energy, spirit, and community pride to Rogers Forum all season long!







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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