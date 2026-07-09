Checkers Announce 2026-27 Schedule
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The 2026-27 schedule is officially out!
We're going to break down some of the noteworthy points about the slate, but first take a minute to add the schedule to your phone calendar, print a copy out for your office and lock in season tickets, a mini plan or a group outing!
Charlotte will open up the 2026-27 campaign on the road with a visit to Hershey on Oct. 3, marking the earliest start to a season in franchise history. Following a four-game trek through Hershey, Providence and Springfield, the Checkers make their triumphant return to Bojangles Coliseum on Oct. 16 for Opening Night, presented by Novant Health.
NEW-LOOK ATLANTIC
This schedule provides a look at how the Eastern Conference divisions have shifted for the upcoming campaign. The New York Islanders have moved their affiliate from Bridgeport to Hamilton, and the newly unveiled Hammers will compete in the North Division. That leaves the Atlantic with seven total teams now, and the Checkers will face each divisional opponent this season eight times.
They will also play four contests each with four North Division opponents - Cleveland, Rochester, Utica and defending Calder Cup champion Toronto.
HEADING WEST
Western Conference opponents are also back on the slate for Charlotte, including a new foe.
The Checkers will face the Colorado Eagles four times this season, starting with a road tilt on Oct. 27 - the first ever meeting between the two teams. On their way back from that two-game set, the Checkers will make a stop in Iowa for the away half of their season series against the Wild.
WEEKEND PLANNER
Carve out some space on your calendar, you're going to be spending a lot of your weekends at Bojangles Coliseum. Of the 36 home games on the Checkers' slate, 28 of them land on either a Friday, Saturday or Sunday - including 14 on Saturdays alone.
BEST FIELD TRIP EVER
For the first time in franchise history, the Checkers are hosting a School Day Game. Their matchup with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 8 will start at 10:30 a.m. and feature in-game content geared toward teaching students about math, science, language arts and geography - all through the lens of hockey.
UP NEXT
With the full schedule out, season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now, while individual tickets will go on sale later in the offseason. We're hard at work on the promotions schedule - which will also be released later this summer - so follow our social media channels for more information.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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