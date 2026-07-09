Calgary Wranglers Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today their 72-game regular season schedule for the 2026-27 American Hockey League season, highlighted by the club's Dome Farewell Season at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Fans can secure their seats now with Season Ticket Memberships and FlexClub packages, offering the opportunity to experience the future of the Calgary Flames throughout one final season at the Scotiabank Saddledome. FlexClub provides fans with the flexibility to choose the games that best fit their schedule while enjoying exclusive member benefits.

As the American Hockey League affiliate of the Calgary Flames, the Wranglers continue to develop many of the organization's top prospects before they make the jump to the NHL. In recent years, players including Dustin Wolf, Matt Coronato, Yan Kuznetsov, Martin Pospisil and Adam Klapka have all worn a Wranglers sweater before earning full-time opportunities with the Flames.

The Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate opens its season on Friday, October 2, when the Wranglers welcome the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks affiliate) to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Calgary will face Abbotsford a total of 12 times during the regular season.

The AHL edition of the Battle in Alberta begins the following weekend with home games against the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers affiliate) on Friday, October 9 and Sunday, October 11. The Wranglers will also meet the Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken affiliate), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings affiliate), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks affiliate), and Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights affiliate) eight times each throughout the season.

The club will play four games apiece against the Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens affiliate), Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets affiliate), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks affiliate), Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Mammoth affiliate), and Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche affiliate).

The annual Winter Wranglerfest, presented by Mr. Rooter Plumbing, returns on Sunday, December 20, when the Wranglers host the Abbotsford Canucks. Additional promotional nights and theme games will be announced throughout the season.

The 2027 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Cleveland Monsters in Cleveland, OH. The AHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on February 7, followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge on February 8.

Season Ticket Memberships and FlexClub packages are on sale now. Fans can visit Ticket Central at calgarywranglers.com or contact the Wranglers Sales Team at 403-777-4646 (Option 2) to secure their seats for the Dome Farewell Season. Information regarding group outings and single-game tickets will be announced at a later date.

The Future Starts Here, and you have an opportunity to watch tomorrow's NHL stars compete today during one final season at the Scotiabank Saddledome.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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