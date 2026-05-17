Wranglers Re-Sign Alex Gallant and Sign Kent Anderson to AHL Contracts

Published on May 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have re-signed forward Alex Gallant and signed defenceman Kent Anderson to AHL contracts.

Alex Gallant returns for his 12th AHL season and eighth with the Calgary Flames affiliate. Gallant has played 427 AHL games, posting 1,331 penalty minutes throughout his AHL career. Gallant was 5th in the AHL this season in penalty minutes, with 179.

ALEX GALLANT - FORWARD

BORN: Charlottetown, PEI DATE: December 8, 1992

HEIGHT: 5'11" WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

Kent Anderson joined the Calgary Wranglers on an amateur try-out at the end of last season, playing in the last two games in Colorado. The right-shot defenceman wrapped up his university career captaining Denver University to an NCAA National Championship. The Calgary native played his minor hockey with the Calgary Northstars.

KENT ANDERSON - DEFENCEMAN

BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: November 13, 2003

HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 205 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

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American Hockey League Stories from May 17, 2026

Wranglers Re-Sign Alex Gallant and Sign Kent Anderson to AHL Contracts - Calgary Wranglers

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