Wranglers Dominate in Laval
Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary took a 5-2 win over Laval at Place Bell on Friday night, with goals from Rory Kerins (2), William Stromgren, Martin Frk, and Sam Morton.
The opening frame saw Laval strike first, as Owen Beck found space and put the home side ahead.
The Wranglers responded in the middle frame.
Kerins got things going, tipping home a Lucas Ciona shot from the wall to even the score.
Not long after, Stromgren gave Calgary the lead, finishing off a hard-fought sequence after Kerins dug the puck free in the corner.
Stromgren showed patience behind the net before walking it out to the right circle and picking his spot.
Kerins wasn't done, wiring a one-timer off a slick feed from Dryden Hunt to extend the lead, and Calgary kept rolling.
Frk made it 4-1 from the slot on a tidy give-and-go with Kerins, capitalising on quick puck movement through the middle.
Moments later, Morton buried on a two-on-one with Frk, the pair exchanging crisp passes before Morton finished it off to cap a dominant stretch.
Laval managed to push back before the break, with Tyler Thorpe cutting into the deficit, but the damage had already been done.
The third period tightened up, with Calgary locking things down defensively and keeping the game scoreless the rest of the way to secure the two points.
Kerins led the charge with a four-point night, the first of his AHL career, while Ciona, Nick Cicek, and Frk each chipped in with multi-point efforts.
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