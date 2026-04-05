Checkers Throttle Marlies 5-1

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Robert Mastrosimone scored a goal and picked up an assist against his former team as the Charlotte Checkers (42-21-5-0) eased past the Toronto Marlies (32-25-5-5) with a 5-1 win on Saturday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Robert Mastrosimone burned his old team with his 13th goal of the season, 11:11 into the first period, propelling the visitors to a 1-0 lead. Jake Livingstone started the play, slingshotting the puck from neutral ice, sending Wilmer Skoog into the offensive zone to retrieve it. Skoog found Mastrosimone in the slot, and the former Marlies forward chipped it past the right arm of goaltender Artur Akhtyamov.

Hunter St. Martin cashed in with under 30 seconds left in the first period, blocking a shot in the defensive zone and racing down the ice on a breakaway. St. Martin was stopped initially, but the 20-year-old rookie stayed with the play, jamming the rebound between Akhtyamov's legs. St. Martin's fifth goal of the season was unassisted, sending the Checkers to the intermission up 2-0.

Ludvig Jansson extended Charlotte's lead to 3-0 with his third goal of the year in the second period, rifling a wrist shot into the upper-left corner of the net at 12:23. Jansson was sprung through neutral ice off a pass from Jack Studnicka; Trevor Carrick recorded the secondary assist.

Ben Steeves scored for the third straight game, notching a power-play goal at 17:12. Mastrosimone delivered a perfect backhanded pass off the rush for Steeves' team-leading 22nd goal of the year.

The Checkers kept going in the third period as Jake Livingstone added his second goal of the season at 4:40. Alex Nylander spoiled Louis Domingue's shutout bid at 16:44, registering Toronto's lone goal in the game. Domingue posted 24 saves for his third straight victory and seventh overall for the Checkers in 2025-26.

Charlotte returns home to Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday, April 11, to face the Hershey Bears. Coverage of the game is available on FloHockey and Mixlr.

NOTES

The Checkers finished the season series 3-1 against the Marlies this season ... Carrick skated in his 750th AHL game on Saturday ... Charlotte was 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill ... Mastrosimone appeared in 95 games with the Marlies from 2023-25 ... St. Martin's goal was his first since February 16 against Hartford ... Livingstone scored for the first time since December 10 against Cleveland ... Kai Schwindt played defense and forward in Saturday's game ... Mitch Vande Sompel, Liam McLinskey, Marek Alscher, Cooper Black and Brett Chorske were scratched for Charlotte.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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