Jugnauth's Overtime Winner Helps Sweep Canucks as Firebirds Clinch Spot in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Forum in overtime by the final score of 3-2. Coachella Valley secured their spot in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs after the Tucson Roadrunners fell in regulation to the Henderson Silver Knights, 5-4.

The Firebirds opened the scoring in the second period as Carson Rehkopf netted his 13th goal of season. Abbotsford scored twice in a 2:13 span to tie the game and then take the lead. Coachella Valley tied the game 3:12 into the third period courtesy of J.R. Avon. The Firebirds killed a four-minute double-minor inside the final five minutes of regulation.

Tyson Jugnauth won the game for the Firebirds 1:20 into the overtime period, set up by Lleyton Roed to earn the extra point for Coachella Valley. The goal was the third point of the game for Jugnauth.

Victor Ostman made 24 saves as both teams finished with 26 shots on goal. The Firebirds did not have a powerplay but finished the game 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The win moves Coachella Valley's record to 39-22-5-0 (83 points) on the season and puts them into sole possession of third place in the Pacific Division.

The playoff berth marks the fourth consecutive season that Coachella Valley will participate in the postseason.

Coachella Valley's postseason opponents, dates, and locations are still to be determined. Tickets for potential home games will go on sale early next week, follow the Firebirds on social media (@Firebirds) and check CVFirebirds.com for updates.

The Firebirds' 2026 postseason run is presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Coachella Valley returns home to face the Henderson Silver Knights this Wednesday, April 8th at 6:30 p.m. for Autism Acceptance Night.

Click HERE to view the game's full box score.

THREE STARS:

3.) Victor Ostman - CV: Ostman stopped 24 of 26 shots in the win, picking up his 17th victory of the season.

2.) Bennet Schimek - ABB: Schimek picked up his second professional goal, tying the game in the middle period.

1.) Tyson Jugnauth - CV: Jugnauth had two assists and the overtime game-winner for a three-point night to help the Firebirds to victory.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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