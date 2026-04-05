The Canucks Fall, 3-2, in OT to the Firebirds
Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks closed out their home schedule with a hard-fought battle against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
Ty Young got the nod between the pipes, squaring off against Victor Östman. The Canucks also shuffled their forward lines, while Nikolai Knyzhov slotted in on the blue line to round out the lineup changes.
The opening frame was relatively quiet, with both teams generating a handful of chances but nothing too dangerous. Abbotsford earned the lone power play of the period, but neither side was able to break through, sending the game into the second period scoreless.
Things picked up in the middle frame. Just over six minutes in, Eduard Salé fired a shot on net that nearly crossed the line. With Ty Young out of position, Carson Rehkopf was quick to pounce on the rebound and open the scoring for Coachella Valley.
The Canucks didn't take long to respond. A few minutes later, Bennett Schimek found himself all alone and beat Östman blocker side to even things up at one. Shortly after, a shot from Nils Åman took an odd bounce and landed right on the stick of Ben Berard in the slot, who made no mistake to give Abbotsford a 2-1 lead heading into the third.
The Firebirds pushed back early in the final frame. J.R. Avon capitalized on a rebound opportunity, slipping the puck under Young's right pad to tie the game at two. Both teams pressed for a go-ahead goal in regulation, but neither could find the breakthrough.
In overtime, a costly line change by Abbotsford opened the door for Coachella Valley. Tyson Jugnauth took advantage, finding the back of the net to seal the 4-3 overtime win for the Firebirds.
Abbotsford closes out its home slate and will now hit the road to wrap up the regular season.
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Reign Storm Back to Victory over Condors with Second Period Surge - Ontario Reign
- Jugnauth's Overtime Winner Helps Sweep Canucks as Firebirds Clinch Spot in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- The Canucks Fall, 3-2, in OT to the Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Come up Short in High Scoring Affair - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Clinch First Calder Cup Playoff Appearance Since 2022, Defeat Roadrunners, 5-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cameron Hebig Breaks Roadrunners' All-Time Points Record - Tucson Roadrunners
- Walker's Two-Goal Third Period, Hebig's Record Not Enough in 5-4 Loss in Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Bounce Back with 4-2 Win at San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Fall in Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Clinch 2026 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars Rally Past Wolves, 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Take Down Wolves for Fifth Straight Home Win - Texas Stars
- Belleville Unable to Solve Comets in 4-0 Defeat - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Lose, 8-1, to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Barracuda Clipped by Colorado, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Daws Becomes Franchise Leader in Shutouts as Comets Blank Senators, 4-0 - Utica Comets
- The Phantoms' Menace - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Bears Thump Hartford 8-1 - Hershey Bears
- Huglen Hat Trick Highlights Penguins Dominant 6-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Take Down AHL's Top Team in Overtime Thriller - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Grab Point in Overtime Loss to Americans - Providence Bruins
- Moose Besieged by Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Throttle Marlies 5-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz Join's Ontario on PTO - Ontario Reign
- Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz Join's Ontario on PTO - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Clara and Pettersson to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Stachowiak's Third-Straight Multi-Point Effort Aids Griffins in Win over Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Special Teams Shine Again in Shootout Win over Crunch - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders' Rowe Suspended Two Games - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Tyson Hinds from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Look to Lead Series in Laval - Calgary Wranglers
- Providence Bruins Sign Will Gilson to Amateur Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Wranglers Dominate in Laval - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Visit Laval for the First Time - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms vs Penguins, Game 67 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Axel Sandin-Pellikka Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.