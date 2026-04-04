Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m.
Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
With seven games remaining, the Condors head to Ontario to close an eight-game season series with the Reign. Ontario has won six of the first seven matchups in the series and all three in the Inland Empire. Bakersfield has only lost three games in a row once this season.
LOOKING BACK
Bakersfield and San Diego combined for seven goals in the second period a night ago, but after the Condors took a 2-0 lead, the Gulls responded with five unanswered en route to a 6-3 win.
ALONE AT THE TOP
Quinn Hutson scored twice last night, his 28th and 29th goals of the season. He leads all rookies in goals and scoring with 57 points. He has eight points (3g-5a) in his last seven games. Hutson is one goal away from tying Seth Griffith's team record of 30 for a single season, set in 2021-22.
FIVE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER
Despite the loss last night, the Condors magic number actually dropped by three following Tucson's regulation loss in Henderson. With seven games left, the team's magic number is five which decreases with points gained by the Condors or dropped by the Roadrunners. Tucson is in Henderson again tonight before coming to Bakersfield on Wednesday. Click here for the playoff primer.
GO SHORTY
Hutson's second goal last night was the Condors 10th shorthanded goal of the season, tied for sixth in the AHL. The game featured two power play goals and a shorthanded goal from San Diego as well.
REIGNY DAYS
Ontario has been the most difficult matchup for the Condors both this season and over the past five seasons. The Reign are 6-1-0 in the seven games, despite just a 22-15 goal differential. Four of the seven results have been one-goal games. The Condors are 12-17-6 over the past five seasons against Ontario with just five wins in 17 games at Toyota Arena.
THREE FOR ME
Luke Prokop had a career high three assists and was +2 a night ago.
SETTING THE TONE
Connor Clattenburg is second among rookies with 127 penalty minutes on the season. He is the Condors AHL single season holder for PIMs in a season already. He picked up an assist on Ethan Keepen's second period goal.
703
Seth Griffith had two assists on Wednesday, points 702 and 703 of his AHL career. He is one point behind Alexandre Giroux for 26th all-time in scoring in the 90-year history of the AHL.
GET TO THE THIRD
The Condors are 31-3-8 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.
SLIPPED TO SIXTH
If the playoffs started today, the Condors would faceoff with the San Jose Barracuda in a 3-6 first round best-of-three. The Condors begin the night a point out of fifth, three points out of fourth, and four points out of third.
TOP OF THE HEAP
Ontario has already clinched a playoff berth and is a point ahead of Colorado for the top spot in the Pacific Division with six games remaining. The Reign shutout Coachella Valley 7-0 on Wednesday thanks to a Cole Guttman hat trick and 23 saves from Pheonix Copley.
UP NEXT
Next week the team is home for three games on a Weiner Wednesday, $3 Beer Friday, and Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday.
PUCK DROP: 6:00 p.m. PT
Toyota Arena; Ontario, Calif.
BROADCAST DETAILS
Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.
DOWNLOAD THE APP
The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.
Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night.
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Reign Storm Back to Victory over Condors with Second Period Surge - Ontario Reign
- Jugnauth's Overtime Winner Helps Sweep Canucks as Firebirds Clinch Spot in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- The Canucks Fall, 3-2, in OT to the Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Come up Short in High Scoring Affair - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Clinch First Calder Cup Playoff Appearance Since 2022, Defeat Roadrunners, 5-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cameron Hebig Breaks Roadrunners' All-Time Points Record - Tucson Roadrunners
- Walker's Two-Goal Third Period, Hebig's Record Not Enough in 5-4 Loss in Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Bounce Back with 4-2 Win at San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Fall in Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Clinch 2026 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars Rally Past Wolves, 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Take Down Wolves for Fifth Straight Home Win - Texas Stars
- Belleville Unable to Solve Comets in 4-0 Defeat - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Lose, 8-1, to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Barracuda Clipped by Colorado, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Daws Becomes Franchise Leader in Shutouts as Comets Blank Senators, 4-0 - Utica Comets
- The Phantoms' Menace - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Bears Thump Hartford 8-1 - Hershey Bears
- Huglen Hat Trick Highlights Penguins Dominant 6-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Take Down AHL's Top Team in Overtime Thriller - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Grab Point in Overtime Loss to Americans - Providence Bruins
- Moose Besieged by Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Throttle Marlies 5-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz Join's Ontario on PTO - Ontario Reign
- Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz Join's Ontario on PTO - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Clara and Pettersson to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Stachowiak's Third-Straight Multi-Point Effort Aids Griffins in Win over Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Special Teams Shine Again in Shootout Win over Crunch - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders' Rowe Suspended Two Games - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Tyson Hinds from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Look to Lead Series in Laval - Calgary Wranglers
- Providence Bruins Sign Will Gilson to Amateur Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Wranglers Dominate in Laval - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Visit Laval for the First Time - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms vs Penguins, Game 67 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Axel Sandin-Pellikka Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Fall in Ontario
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m.
- Hutson Scores Twice in Condors' Loss
- Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m.
- Condors Home Unbeaten Run Ends in Loss to Colorado