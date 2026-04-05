Eagles Bounce Back with 4-2 Win at San Jose
Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - Colorado forwards Jayson Megna, Tristen Nielsen, Matt DiMarsico and Gavin Brindley each notched a goal and an assist, as the Eagles defeated the San Jose Barracuda 4-2 on Saturday. Goaltender Trent Miner earned the victory in net, making 24 saves on 26 shots. DiMarsico netted the game-winner, his first goal as a professional.
The first period would start with a bang, as a fight ensued between Eagles defenseman Keaton Middleton and San Jose forward Jimmy Huntington just 13 seconds into the contest. A Barracuda power play late in the opening frame would then produce the game's first goal, as forward Colin White stuffed home a rebound to put San Jose on top 1-0 at the 13:35 mark.
Colorado would create an answer just 25 seconds later, as Barre-Boulet deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net, evening the score at 1-1. The Eagles would outshoot the Barracuda 14-7, as the two teams left for the first intermission with the game still tied, 1-1.
Colorado would grab its first lead of the game when Megna fielded a pass from the side of the net and smashed home a shot from the low slot. The goal was Megna's team-leading 26th of the season and put the Eagles on top 2-1 at the 4:09 mark of the second period.
A bad bounce would then bite Colorado, as Miner attempted to clear a puck up the ice from the crease, but the pass would deflect off White and into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 9:59 left in the middle frame.
The Eagles would regain the lead when DiMarsico lit the lamp with a wrister from between the circles, giving Colorado a 3-2 edge at the 4:35 mark of the third period.
Brindley would provide some insurance off a faceoff, as he collected a cross-crease pass and beat goalie Gabriel Carriere, pushing the Eagles lead to 4-2 with 3:14 remaining in the contest.
Carriere suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 29 shots, as the Eagles finished the afternoon going 0-fo-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Tuesday, April 7th at 8:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
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