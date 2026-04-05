Eagles Bounce Back with 4-2 Win at San Jose

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







SAN JOSE, CA - Colorado forwards Jayson Megna, Tristen Nielsen, Matt DiMarsico and Gavin Brindley each notched a goal and an assist, as the Eagles defeated the San Jose Barracuda 4-2 on Saturday. Goaltender Trent Miner earned the victory in net, making 24 saves on 26 shots. DiMarsico netted the game-winner, his first goal as a professional.

The first period would start with a bang, as a fight ensued between Eagles defenseman Keaton Middleton and San Jose forward Jimmy Huntington just 13 seconds into the contest. A Barracuda power play late in the opening frame would then produce the game's first goal, as forward Colin White stuffed home a rebound to put San Jose on top 1-0 at the 13:35 mark.

Colorado would create an answer just 25 seconds later, as Barre-Boulet deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net, evening the score at 1-1. The Eagles would outshoot the Barracuda 14-7, as the two teams left for the first intermission with the game still tied, 1-1.

Colorado would grab its first lead of the game when Megna fielded a pass from the side of the net and smashed home a shot from the low slot. The goal was Megna's team-leading 26th of the season and put the Eagles on top 2-1 at the 4:09 mark of the second period.

A bad bounce would then bite Colorado, as Miner attempted to clear a puck up the ice from the crease, but the pass would deflect off White and into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 9:59 left in the middle frame.

The Eagles would regain the lead when DiMarsico lit the lamp with a wrister from between the circles, giving Colorado a 3-2 edge at the 4:35 mark of the third period.

Brindley would provide some insurance off a faceoff, as he collected a cross-crease pass and beat goalie Gabriel Carriere, pushing the Eagles lead to 4-2 with 3:14 remaining in the contest.

Carriere suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 29 shots, as the Eagles finished the afternoon going 0-fo-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Tuesday, April 7th at 8:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.