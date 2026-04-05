Stars Take Down Wolves for Fifth Straight Home Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Chicago Wolves 4-2 Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to extend their winning streak to three games after clinching their spot in the playoffs Friday night.

It was the Stars' fifth straight home win in front of a sellout crowd of 6,778.

After a scoreless first period, Chicago struck first 10:08 into the middle frame. Domenick Fensore fed the puck to Felix Unger Sörum, who capitalized on a one-timer from the left face-off dot. Forty-five seconds later Charles Alexis Legault redirected a shot from Viktor Neuchev to put the Wolves up 2-0. Texas quickly cut their deficit in half when Harrison Scott tapped the puck past Cayden Primeau 33 seconds after Legault's goal.

Early in the third period Matthew Seminoff buried a rebound from Trey Taylor to tie the game. Chicago went on the power play with under seven minutes to play and had a chance to regain the lead, but the Stars killed the penalty and then went on the offensive. Jack Becker knocked the puck over the outstretched pad of Primeau to give the Stars their first lead of the game.

Chicago pulled Primeau with 2:17 left in regulation to try to tie the game with an extra attacker, but Curtis McKenzie raced up to the empty net and tapped the puck home to seal the deal for the Stars 4-2 with 17 seconds remaining.

Remi Poirier stopped 22 of 24 to earn the win. Primeau gave up three goals on 26 shots in the loss.

The Stars will return to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Tuesday to face-off against the Iowa Wild, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets!

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.







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