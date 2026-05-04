Stars Stay Alive in Dramatic Fashion and Force Game Five

Published on May 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Kole Lind along the bench

(Texas Stars, Credit: Dale Woltman/Chicago Wolves) Texas Stars forward Kole Lind along the bench(Texas Stars, Credit: Dale Woltman/Chicago Wolves)

Rosemont, Illinois- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, pulled off a dramatic comeback and defeated the Chicago Wolves 5-4 in overtime Sunday at Allstate Arena to force Game Five in the Central Division Semifinals. Artem Shlaine notched the overtime winner to keep the Stars' season alive.

Antonio Stranges put the Stars on the board first when he scored on a one-timer from the slot 7:27 into the first period. Texas wasn't in the lead for long, as Bradly Nadeau shot the puck past the blocker side of Remi Poirier on the power play 1:22 after Stranges' goal.

The Stars jumped back in front at 10:46 of the opening frame when Cameron Hughes broke away and lifted a shot past Cayden Primeau. Once again, Chicago answered and Nikita Pavlychev set up Evan Vierlilng for the equalizer heading into the first intermission.

The second period was scoreless for the first nineteen minutes, with Poirier stopping seven shots and the Stars killing off three penalties. Chicago struck in the last minute when Ivan Ryabkin lifted the puck over the outstretched leg of Poirier to make it 3-2 for the Wolves with 27 seconds left.

Chicago chipped in an insurance goal from Noah Philp 2:19 into the third period, but the Stars brought the deficit back to one when Vladislav Kolyachonok took advantage of a scramble in front of the net and tapped in a rebound at 12:06.

The Stars went on the power play four minutes later after Ronan Seeley was called for delay of game and pulled Poirier to try to get the game-tying goal 6-on-4. Chicago managed to kill the penalty, but with 10.1 seconds remaining Kole Lind shot the puck through traffic from high in the slot to make the score 4-4 and send the game to overtime.

The Stars had the opportunity to capitalize and keep their season alive when Bradly Nadeau was given a double minor for high-sticking Trey Taylor. Chicago killed the first half of the penalty, but Shlaine knocked in a loose puck in the crease at 8:40 for his second game-winning goal of the series, forcing Game Five.

Poirier stopped 19 of 23 in the win. Primeau gave up five goals on 37 shots in the loss.

The Stars will return to Allstate Arena Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. for a winner-take-all Game Five. The winner will advance to the Central Division Finals. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.