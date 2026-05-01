Stars Fall in Overtime in High-Scoring Game Two

Published on May 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Ellis Rickwood (right) faces off with the Chicago Wolves

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Ellis Rickwood (right) faces off with the Chicago Wolves(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped a back-and-forth battle 5-4 in overtime against the Chicago Wolves in Game Two of the Central Division Semifinals on Thursday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Texas struck just 44 seconds into the game as Cameron Hughes rushed down the right wing and left a drop pass for Matthew Seminoff. Seminoff's wrist shot flew over the shoulder of Cayden Primeau to open the scoring.

Chicago responded right before the midway point of the frame when Juuso Valimaki snapped a shot from above the right circle on a power play to tie the game.

Texas went back in front four minutes later when Seminoff sent the puck into a maze of bodies in the crease. Michael Karow found the loose puck and lifted it into the net to put the Stars back in front. Cal Foote evened the score with a slap shot from the right circle two minutes later.

The Stars continued to battle back for the lead as Cross Hanas backhanded a pass from the left corner to Curtis McKenzie who one-timed the puck past Primeau for his 35th career Calder Cup Playoff goal.

The scoring slowed down in the second, but with seven minutes remaining in the frame, Evan Vierling sent a cross-ice pass for Noel Gunler, who rifled a shot past Remi Poirier for the equalizer. Valimaki gave the Wolves their first lead of the series on a slap shot from the left circle with two minutes left in the period.

The Stars didn't trail for long as Karow sent a pass to Ellis Rickwood in the right circle. Rickwood's snap shot leveled the score with 30 seconds left in the second.

After a scoreless third period, overtime was needed to determine a winner. Domenick Fensore netted the game-winning goal with a quick one-timer from high in the slot at 10:27 of the extra session to tie the series 1-1.

Primeau allowed four goals on 29 shots in the win, while Poirier made 26 saves in the loss.

The Stars and Wolves will face-off in Game Three of the series on Saturday at Allstate Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

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