Former Phantoms Ignite Flyers to Round 2

Published on May 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Following an intense opening-round series, the Flyers have advanced to -the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, powered by major contributions from former Phantoms who continue to deliver in key moments as the stakes rise.

After eliminating the Pittsburgh Penguins in a dramatic overtime victory on Wednesday night, Philadelphia now shifts its focus to the Metropolitan Division's top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes.

The return of playoff hockey in South Philadelphia has brought an unmistakable surge of energy throughout the region and the entire Flyers organization.

Among the clearest takeaways from Round 1 was Philadelphia's renewed confidence and chemistry, driven in large part by players who came through the system together and once spent time in Lehigh Valley.

Four former Phantoms scored for Philadelphia in the opening round, including rookie forward sensations Alex Bump and Denver Barkey, along with veteran defensemen Travis Sanheim and Cam York-a small fraction of a group that continues to translate its development from Lehigh Valley into playoff production at the NHL level.

Sanheim was one of the series' steadiest two-way presences. Tied for the team lead in playoff goals, he scored twice while taking on difficult defensive assignments against Pittsburgh's top talent. Through the first six games, he also paced all Flyers skaters in ice time at more than 26 minutes per game and carried a +5 rating-further evidence of his impact at both ends of the ice.

Reliability on the blue line carried directly into the final sequence of the series, when York buried the overtime winner in Game 6 to send the Flyers to Round 2 for the first time since 2020.

Meanwhile, experience at the top of the lineup has been mirrored by a young core no longer viewed as prospective talent, but as immediate difference-makers. Game 4 highlighted that progression, with Barkey adding another milestone to his already impressive resume, netting his first playoff goal.

Bump's arrival brought another layer to the Flyers' evolving identity. Inserted into the lineup midway through the matchup, Bump stepped seamlessly into an environment that often overwhelms rookies under pressure-something he said he had been "itching" to be part of from the moment the postseason arrived. He responded by scoring in his playoff debut to help spark a comeback effort in Game 5.

Together, they've laid a foundation for playoff belief in Philadelphia.

"The trust factor is extremely important," said Flyers General Manager Daniel Brière. "And that's why when we started [rebuilding the roster], we felt we needed to change the culture and a big part of that is players that love playing for each other, players that love hanging out together...The future, those young guys that are coming up together-and we saw a few of them that are being integrated with this team-Porter Martone, Denver Barkey, Alex Bump. That's why we have Oliver Bonk and David Jiříček around the team quite a bit. I could go on-and-on because we're going to see more and more of these young guys, but I think it's important that they are close, that they trust each other, and believe in each other."

What unfolded in Round 1 reinforced that belief, a point head coach Rick Tocchet emphasized when reflecting on what playoff exposure can mean for a roster still early in its collective NHL experience.

"For winning this, it's huge for the young guys," Tocchet said. "This is development-to play [19-, 20-, and 21-year-olds] in this kind of pace against a Sidney Crosby, this atmosphere, overtime, tense. When things aren't going our way, [it's] how they're learning...I'm really proud of the young guys of hanging in there for us."

Now, the attention shifts to Carolina-a disciplined, fast, and structured opponent featuring another familiar face to Phantoms fans in Shayne Gostisbehere.

The clubs will meet for the first time in Stanley Cup Playoffs history, despite previous meetings during the regular season as Metropolitan Division rivals in which every game required extra time, including a late-season comeback shootout victory that clinched the Flyers' playoff berth.

As the puck drops for Round 2, the Flyers' momentum continues to strengthen-ignited by the many players who began their professional careers in the Lehigh Valley as member of the Phantoms.







American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2026

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