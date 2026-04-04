Wranglers Look to Lead Series in Laval

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers are back in action with the second game of a back-to-back all-Canadian clash against the Laval Rocket.

The Matchup

Calgary heads into Saturday's rematch with momentum after a convincing 5-2 win over Laval at Place Bell.

After falling behind early, the Wranglers flipped the script with a dominant second period, striking five times to take control.

Rory Kerins led the charge with a four-point night, his first in his AHL career.

After coming back from an injury, Kerins has been impressive, putting up 13 points in his last six games, and 50 points overall in 52 total games played.

William Stromgren, Martin Frk, and Sam Morton also found the back of the net in the win on Friday, which saw Calgary outshoot Laval 29-18.

With confidence high and their offence clicking, the Wranglers will look to carry that same pace and execution into Saturday's rematch.

The Other Side

The loss now sets Laval back into a four-game losing streak.

The North Division leaders have 85 points on the season, and are looking to clinch the division to have the bye in the first round of playoffs.

Rookie Tyler Thorpe was strong for the Rocket on Friday, with the 2024 fifth-round draft pick scoring their second goal. Lacing up for 68 games this season, Thorpe has posted 14 points.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.