Wranglers Drop 5-4 Decision to Canucks

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary dropped a 5-4 decision to Abbotsford at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, with Clark Bishop (2), Rory Kerins and David Silye supplying the offence for the Wranglers.

It was a night that started on the right note for Calgary, as Bishop marked his 500th AHL game in style.

Carter Wilkie forced a turnover behind the Abbotsford net, slid it out front, and Bishop buried the opener to give the home side an early jump.

Abbotsford pushed back in the middle frame, levelling through Bennett Schimek, but Calgary's power play clicked soon after.

A point shot from Gavin White created a rebound, and Bishop pounced for his second of the night to restore the lead.

The momentum swung again when Danila Klimovich struck on the man advantage, but Calgary answered with pace.

Dryden Hunt fed a backdoor pass to Kerins, who made no mistake at the crease to keep things even.

The Wranglers kept pressing, and Bishop turned provider, teeing up Silye in the slot to make it 4-2 heading into the third.

Abbotsford refused to go away, with Ben Berard cutting into the lead early in the final frame, before Klimovich struck again with just three minutes left to tie things at four.

Then, in a late heartbreak, Berard found space in the dying seconds and buried the winner with 30 seconds remaining.

The Wranglers will look to bounce back in the second half of their double header against the Canucks Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.