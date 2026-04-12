Islanders Drop Road Contest to Phantoms, 7-3

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Allentown, PA. - Saturday night inside the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania the Bridgeport Islanders had a chance to win the game against the division rival and clinch a playoff spot in pursuit of the Calder Cup. With both teams desperate to win there was no doubt there was going to be a game filled with drama. During the contest, there were seven goals scored in the opening period with the Isles on giving up five of them. As the game wore on, they were unable to overcome the deficit and ended up losing the road contest.

The Phantoms struck early at 1:13 with Phil Tomasino scoring on a shot that beat goalie, Henrik Tikkanen putting the Isles down 1-0. At 5:11 the Phantoms extended their lead on an odd man rush that was finished by Karsen Dorwart and Bridgeport found themselves down 2-0. But, a five-on-three goal by Bridgeport brought the team to a 2-1 game after Cole Eiserman blasted a shot that beat goaltender, Aleksei Kolosov at 7:46. It was Eiserman's 2nd of the season. It was followed by a tally from Alex Jefferies at 8:51 after Chris Terry won the faceoff and Jefferies blasted the puck into the net tying the game at 2-2. Yet again the Phantoms took the lead after Jacob Gaucher scored at 11:52 bringing the game to a 3-2 contest. Gaucher scored again for the Phantoms to make it a 4-2 at 15:08. Tikkanen's night was spelled as rookie Josh Kotai stepped on the ice. Unfortunately, the Phantoms continued to push and scored another goal and it was Zayde Wisdom who struck at 15:30 putting the game at 5-2.

While there was no scoring in the middle frame, during the third period, Victor Eklund at 10:32 for his second goal in as many games and continued a point streak which reached five games. This goal sliced the deficit to a 5-3 game. The Phantoms added two empty net goals at 17:32 and 18:17 to make it a 7-3 contest.

Bridgeport's final game of the regular season at home takes place tomorrow at 5:00 PM inside Total Mortgage Arena against the Hartford Wolfpack. Great tickets are still available, please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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