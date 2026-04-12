Michal Postava Reassigned to Griffins
Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Michal Postava to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Postava is 15-6-0 with the Griffins this season with three shutouts, a 1.78 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage in 23 games. In a 5-0 victory at Rockford last Wednesday, Postava logged his third shutout of the campaign behind 18 saves, which tied for the most shutouts by a Griffins rookie in a single season. If he had enough minutes played to qualify (38 short), Postava would rank first in the league in GAA and save percentage, and tie for eighth in shutouts. Postava logged a shutout streak of 156:20 from Jan. 9-25, which was 3:47 short of breaking the franchise record by Jared Coreau in 2014-15 (160:06). He also tied a franchise record by becoming the 10th netminder in team history to post back-to-back shutouts from Jan. 17-21. Last season, Postava became a Czech Extraliga champion with Kometa Brno, showing a league-best .940 save percentage with a 1.97 GAA and a 10-7 record in 17 playoff games. During the regular season with Kometa Brno, Postava ranked among the Czech Extraliga leaders in save percentage (.921, 5th), GAA (2.39, 11th), wins (23, 4th), games played (42, T2nd) and shutouts (3, T7th).
Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.
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Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Dylan James Joins Griffins
- Michal Postava Reassigned to Griffins
- Griffins Fall, 4-1, to Wolves
- Michal Postava Recalled by Detroit
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