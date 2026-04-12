San Diego Gulls Clinch 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoff Berth

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls (33-24-8-4) have clinched a berth in the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoff tonight for the fifth time in team American Hockey League (AHL) history. It marks the first playoff berth for San Diego since 2021-22.

Ticket information for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs will be released at a later date. Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Playoffs for up-to-date information on the Gulls Flight to the Cup.

The 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs will begin the week of April 20. Please note that opponent, dates and times will be confirmed and announced when details become available. The Gulls' Calder Cup Playoffs First Round schedule will be released by the AHL at a future date. The 2025-26 regular season ends on Sunday, April 19.

American Hockey League Playoff Format: The Calder Cup Playoffs will consist of 23 teams. The playoff field will include the top six finishers in the eight-team Atlantic Division, the top five finishers each in the seven-team North and Central Divisions, and the top seven teams in the 10-team Pacific Division. The regular season Pacific Division winner will earn the top seed and a bye to the Pacific Division Semifinals. The teams finishing second and seventh, third and sixth, and fourth and fifth in the division will play in the First Round of the playoffs. The winners of each opening-round series will be re-seeded for the Division Semifinals, with the number one seed facing the lowest remaining seed and the two remaining teams facing each other. The winners of each semifinal will advance to the Pacific Division Final, where teams will compete to advance to face the winner of the Central Division Final in the Western Conference Finals. The winner of the Western Conference Finals will advance to face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals in the Calder Cup Finals. Home-ice advantage in all series will be granted to the team with more points in the regular-season standings.

Depending on seeding, the Gulls can host a maximum of 16 home games throughout the postseason. San Diego can finish anywhere between fourth and seventh in the Pacific Division.

A round-by-round breakdown of the potential games is listed below:

Pacific Division First Round: Best-of-three series with a maximum of two home games. Pacific Division Semifinals: Best-of-five series with a maximum of three home games. Pacific Division Finals: Best-of-five series with a maximum of three home games. Western Conference Finals: Best-of-seven series with a maximum of four home games. Calder Cup Finals: Best-of-seven series with a maximum of four home games.

--gulls-- SanDiegoGulls.com







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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