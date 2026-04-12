MacDonald's OT Winner Lifts Colorado to 3-2 Victory over Roadrunners

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO - Colorado defenseman Jacob MacDonald netted the game-winning goal with just 45 seconds remaining in overtime, while goaltender Trent Miner stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 3-2 on Saturday. Colorado forwards Alex Barre-Boulet and Tristen Nielsen led the offensive attack, with each notching a goal and an assist.

Tucson would kick off the scoring just 1:22 into the contest, as forward Daniil But buried a wrister from between the circles, putting the Roadrunners on top, 1-0.

The Eagles would generate an answer only 19 seconds later, as Nielsen barreled through the right-wing circle before tucking home a backhander, tying the game at 1-1.

Colorado would earn the game's first power play and Barre-Boulet would take advantage, as he smashed a rebound at the side of the crease into the back of the net, giving the Eagles a 2-1 edge at the 9:57 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot Tucson 17-8 and left for the first intermission still leading, 2-1.

The Eagles would earn the only power play of the second period, but would not be able to capitalize, as the two teams exited for the second intermission with Colorado still on top, 2-1.

A Roadrunners power play late in the third period would set up defenseman Robbie Russo to fire a shot from the left-wing circle that would deflect off the stick of an Eagles defender and past Miner, tying the game at 2-2 with 6:31 remaining in the final frame.

As the contest shifted to sudden-death overtime, an odd-man rush for Colorado would lead to a rebound that would be smacked home with a lunging effort in the right-wing circle from MacDonald, giving the Eagles the 3-2 victory.

Tucson goalie Michael Hrabal suffered the overtime loss in net, allowing three goals on 44 shots. Both teams finished 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, April 17th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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