Panthers Recall Wilmer Skoog

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers have recalled forward Wilmer Skoog from the Checkers.

Skoog, 26, has posted a career-high 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 59 games with Charlotte this season. The Stockholm, SWE, native has spent his entire AHL tenure with the Checkers, skating in 180 games over the last three seasons, scoring 49 goals and adding 43 assists. Skoog currently ranks in the top five of each major offensive category (goals, assists, points) on the Checkers roster.

He is yet to make his NHL debut.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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