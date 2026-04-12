Syracuse Crunch Extinguish Utica Comets, 5-1

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch forward Spencer Kersten vs. the Utica Comets

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: William Madely) Syracuse Crunch forward Spencer Kersten vs. the Utica Comets(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: William Madely)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch extinguished the Utica Comets, 5-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Lucas Mercuri led the Crunch with two goals, while Mitchell Chaffee and Spencer Kersten both tallied two helpers. With one assist, Jakob Pelletier set a new franchise record with a point in 19 consecutive games.

The victory snaps a four-game winless streak and advances the Crunch to 40-22-3-4 on the season. The team won the 12-game season series against the Comets, 9-3-0-0.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win stopping 27-of-28 shots. Jakub Málek turned aside 29-of-34 in net for the Comets. The Syracuse power play converted on 2-of-6 opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4.

The Comets opened scoring with a goal 4:53 into the game. Xavier Parent circled the zone and fired in a wrister from the right circle. The Crunch responded with a power-play goal at the 15:05 mark. Chaffee's right-point shot went wide right, ricocheted off the end boards and came back out for Nick Abruzzese to jam in. Two minutes later, Syracuse went on top. Chaffee grabbed the puck behind the net and centered it for Mercuri to score from out front.

Mercuri potted his second of the game 2:45 into the middle frame to put Syracuse up, 3-1. After a battle along the end boards, Reece Newkirk was able to poke the puck out for Mercuri to grab and send in top shelf. The Syracuse scoring onslaught continued with another goal at the 17:44 mark when Dylan Duke set up Gabriel Szturc for a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

Syracuse added another goal in the third period to secure the win. Matteo Pietroniro threw a shot towards the net where Noah Steen redirected it past Málek for his first AHL goal.

The Crunch host the Toronto Marlies tomorrow night.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Nick Abruzzese is on a five-game points streak (4g, 2a)...Jakob Pelletier set a new franchise record with points in 19 consecutive games (8g, 18a)...Spencer Kersten recorded his first career AHL assists tonight...Noah Steen scored his first AHL goal tonight.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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