Preview: Condors vs Gulls, 7 p.m.

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors look to sweep the San Diego following a 5-3 win last night. It is the final game of the eight-game season series.

LOOKING BACK

Roby Jarventie had three points (2g-1a) last night to propel the Condors to their 24th home win of the season. The Condors fell behind 1-0 on the first shot of the game, but a three-goal second period helped the team pull away for good.

WHERE IT STANDS

Six of the seven teams have qualified from the Pacific Division for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Bakersfield sits tied for fifth with San Jose, one point back of fourth place Coachella Valley and three points back of third place Henderson. The Silver Knights have San Jose tonight while the Firebirds host the division-leading Ontario Reign.

IF the season ended at this moment, the Condors would face Henderson in a best-of-3 first round matchup. Click here for the playoff primer.

ONE SHIFT, ONE SHOT, ONE GOAL

Will Nicholl scored his first professional goal on his first shift last night. Nicholl, 19, won back-to-back OHL titles with the London Knights and a Memorial Cup with the Knights last season. The primary assist on the goal featured Knights alum, Seth Griffith.

ANOTHER RUNG ON THE RECORD BOOK

Griffith had two assists last night and with 705 for his AHL career, surpassed Alexandre Giroux for 26th all-time on the AHL scoring list.

30 TUCKS

Quinn Hutson scored his 30th goal of his rookie season on Wednesday. He became the eighth AHL rookie since the 2015-16 season to hit 30 goals with the list of 30-goal rookies since 2015-16 below:

Bradley Nadeau

Ethen Frank

Josh Norris

Alex Barre-Boulet

Joel L'Esperance

Daniel Sprong

Frank Vatrano

Hutson's 30 goals matched the Condors AHL record set by Seth Griffith in the 2021-22 season.

HOME IS WHERE THE WINS ARE

Bakersfield has 24 home wins this season, most in the team's AHL era. The team currently has the third best home record in the league at a .750 points percentage. Bakersfield is 7-1-2 in its last 10 on home ice.

SATURDAY NIGHT SPECIAL

Saturdays have been special for the Condors as the team owns a 10-1-1 home record on the marquee night of the week.

PAIRING UP

The defense pair of Atro Leppanen and Alec Regula both found the scoresheet a night ago. Leppanen scored his 10th of the season, tied for ninth among league d-men. Regula scored his fourth of the year, giving him 10 points (4g-6a) in 16 games along with a +5.

.600 OR BETTER IN THE GRASP

Bakersfield is one of six teams in the Pacific at .600 or better this season. The Condors have finished .600 or better in three AHL seasons with the team's best regular season finish of .654 in the Pacific Division regular season title season of 2018-19.

RED LAMP LIGHTING

The Condors have the fourth best offense in the AHL averaging 3.40 goals per game. The team record for goals per game was 3.56 goals per game set in the 2018-19 season.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield's home penalty kill is 88.4%, tops in the AHL. The team killed all 22 chances against over its last six at home, including a perfect 3/3 night last night.

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 33-3-8 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

JARVY PARTY

Jarventie's three-point night was his third of the season and his 11th multi-point game.

SAN DIEGO EYEING FINAL SPOT

The Gulls magic number is three to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2021-22. They have Tucson, Ontario, and Coachella Valley remaining after tonight. Calle Clang saw his three-game winning streak snapped last night, surrendering five goals on 33 shots. Justin Bailey scored for the eighth time in seven games in the season series.

UP NEXT

Three games remain before the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Condors are in Henderson Tuesday at 7 p.m. before returning home Friday for a Fan Appreciation Night and $3 Beer Friday against San Jose! There are thousands of prizes to win in the mystery scratchers - everyone is a winner! Then the team heads to San Jose to close the season on Saturday at 6 p.m.

CONDORS vs GULLS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. PT (doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena; Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Youth Jersey Giveaway! The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, get a #55 Cam Dineen youth jersey.

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE: Purchase your Playoff Passes for the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs run. Passes come as eight ticket flex vouchers to be used for any games of any round. Click here to purchase.

HOME GAME 'A' ON SALE NOW: Why wait? We don't know the opponent or date of the first playoff home game, but we know you'll want to be there. Tickets for Home Game 'A' are on sale.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.