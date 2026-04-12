REIGN Preview - Ontario at Coachella Valley

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







WHO: Ontario Reign (45-19-3-2) vs. Coachella Valley (38-24-5-0)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #70/72

WHEN: Saturday, April 11 @ 6:00 Pacific

WHERE: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign hit the road for the final time this season taking on the Coachella Valley Firebirds from Acrisure Arena with an opportunity to capture their second ever regular season division championship.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign stretched their win streak to four games last night defeating the Firebirds 4-1 at Toyota Arena. Logan Brown scored his first goal of the season, which came on the power-play in the first period, then Francesco Pinelli and Kentai Isogai struck 2:32 apart from one another early into the second to make it a 3-0 lead. Pinelli would tack on an empty netter to put the game away with his first multi-goal game of the year. Ontario can clinch the Pacific Division title tonight with a win or a Colorado regulation loss vs. Tucson or an OTL/SOL at Coachella Valley AND a Colorado OTL/SOL vs. Tucson.

- Ontario has collected a point in 17 of their last 20 games, 14-3-2-1, dating back to Feb. 18.

- The Reign have won four straight games outscoring their opponents 19-5 which began back in Coachella Valley on April 1st in a 7-0 shutout win.

- Ontario has scored four or more goals in 32 contests this season posting a 29-2-1 record. Prior to their 7-0 win on Apr. 1, a season high, they had failed to score four or more in 10 straight games after having done so in the previous six. Prior to their last four contests the Reign were just 3-3-2-1 with only 21 goals scored through the nine contests.

- The Reign are tied for first in the AHL with 25 home victories posting a 25-5-2-2 record and having points in 12 straight, 10-0-1-1, having not lost on home ice in regulation since a 5-1 defeat vs. Coachella Valley on Feb. 1. Ontario holds a 20-14-1 mark on the road having notched a point seven of their last 10 games, 6-3-1.

- Ontario went 1-for-3 on the power-play last night as they have a power-play goal in four straight and seven of their last eight games, 8-for-25, after going seven straight games without a man advantage goal, 0-for-15. They're 29-9-1 when scoring one power-play goal in a game this season and 16-2-1 when on home ice. The Reign have allowed a power-play goal against in seven of their last 10 games, 30-for-37, after going 1-for-1 last evening.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR COACHELLA VALLEY: The Firebirds have dropped back-to-back games having been outscored 7-2 but hold a 11-4-0 mark in their last 15 games dating back to Mar. 7. Heading into tonight Coachella Valley sits fourth in the Pacific Division with 83 points, just two points back of Henderson in third, but San Jose and Bakersfield are just one point behind the Firebirds.

- The Firebirds are 19-12-3 at Acrisure Arena this season but have lost two straight after winning their previous six.

- Coachella Valley is 0-for-10 on the power-play in their last six games.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 4-1-2 record vs. Coachella Valley this season including a 2-0-1 mark at Acrisure Arena. The Reign have outscored the Firebirds 23-17 in the series as they've gone 4-for-20 on the power-play but a perfect 16-for-16 on the penalty kill. Cole Guttman leads the way offensively for Ontario with nine points (5G, 4A) in the series while Lleyton Roed has five points (3G, 2A) for Coachella Valley.

Jan. 3, 2026: Ontario (3) vs. Coachella Valley (2)

Jan. 23, 2026: Ontario (3) at Coachella Valley (2) OT

Feb. 1, 2026: Ontario (1) vs. Coachella Valley (5)

Mar. 13, 2026: Ontario (2) at Coachella Valley (3) OT

Mar. 14, 2026: Ontario (3) vs. Coachella Valley (4) OT

Apr. 1, 2026: Ontario (7) at Coachella Valley (0)

Apr. 10, 2026: Ontario (4) vs. Coachella Valley (1)

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Hampton Slukysnky recorded 21 saves on 22 shots earning the victory last night in his professional debut. Pheonix Copley picked up his fifth straight victory on Wednesday making 26 saves as he has made 122 saves on 127 shots during that span, 1.00 goals against average and .961 save percentage. He is 8-0-1 in his last nine games with a 1.64 GAA and .933 SV % and 10-1-1 in his last 12 with a 1.99 GAA and .918 SV%. Erik Portillo erased a five-game losing streak, 0-3-1-1, making 20 saves on 23 shots in the 6-3 win over Bakersfield last Saturday. For Coachella Valley, Victor Östman lost his second straight game last night making 31 saves on 34 shots in his third consecutive start. He is 6-2-0 in his last eight games. Jack LaFontaine was assigned Thursday from the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks after Nikke Kokko was recalled by the Seattle Kraken.

TEAM LEADERS:

Ontario

Points: Martin Chromiak, Cole Guttman, Nikita Alexandrov (52)

Goals: Andre Lee, Martin Chromiak (26)

Assists Nikita Alexandrov (38)

Coachella Valley

Points: Logan Morrison (57)

Goals: Logan Morrison (27)

Assists: Tyson Jugnauth (35)

TEAM NOTES:

Ontario

Goals For: 7th (3.33)

Goals Against: 5th (2.64)

Power-Play: 7th (21.2%)

Penalty Kill: 4th (84.8%)

Coachella Valley

Goals For: 11th (3.25)

Goals Against: 10th (3.03)

Power-Play: 26th (15.3%)

Penalty Kill: 21st (80.7%)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Ontario

Martin Chromiak has eight points (5G, 3A) in his last eight games and 15 points (10G, 5A) in his last 18.

Kenny Connors has eight points (5G, 3A) in his last 10 games.

Glenn Gawdin has nine points (4G, 5A) in his last 14 games.

Andre Lee has seven points (2G, 5A) in his last nine games.

Nikita Alexandrov has nine points (3G, 6A) in his last 10 games.

Francesco Pinelli has five points (2G, 3A) in his last four games. He recorded his first multi-goal game of the season last night and will play in his 200th AHL game this evening celebrating his 23rd birthday.

Cole Guttman has a four-game point streak (3G, 4A) and nine points (4G, 5A) in his last eight.

Aatu Jämsen has nine points (5G, 4A) in his last 11 games.

Logan Brown has seven points (1G, 6A) in his last seven games.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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