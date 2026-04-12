Senators Unable to Hold Lead in 5-2 Loss to Laval

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators vs. the Laval Rocket

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Laval Rocket) Belleville Senators vs. the Laval Rocket(Belleville Senators, Credit: Laval Rocket)

The Belleville Senators finished up what was a pivotal weekend versus the Laval Rocket, losing 5-2.

After some back and forth to start the first twenty minutes, Belleville got on the board with a drive-by tally. Off a faceoff win by Graeme Clarke, a shot from the blue line by Carter Yakemchuk was tipped in by Tyler Boucher, scoring his second in as many games to make it 1-0. Later in the period, the Senators extended their lead on the power play. A pass into the zone from Samuel Bolduc to Garrett Pilon saw the Sens captain stop up and feed Clarke for his twentieth goal and a 2-0 lead.

The second started off quickly for the Rocket, as Laval capitalized on the power play just forty-three seconds in. A circle-to-circle feed from Samuel Blais found Joshua Roy for a one-timer, nabbing his third goal in two games and cutting the deficit to 2-1. At the 6:09 mark, Laval struck again on the man advantage. A slap shot from the top of the circle by Sean Farrell created a rebound to the far corner for Alex Belzile, who snuck one through on the short side to tie the game at 2-2. The Rocket did not stop there, adding their third straight tally. Coming in on a three-on-two, Blais led the way into the zone as his shot from in tight was tipped in by Florian Xhekaj, netting his seventeenth for a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

The final twenty minutes went scoreless for the Senators, as they were outshot 11-4. Mads Sogaard came into the game in the third, stopping all nine shots he faced after Jackson Parsons started, saving 17 of 20. The Rocket added two empty-net goals courtesy of Joshua Roy, earning a hat trick as Belleville fell 5-2.

Tonight was the last game of the season between the Senators and Rocket. This loss leaves Belleville with a 4-5-1-0 record in the season series against Laval and a lifetime record of 52-41-4-4. The Rocket outscored the Senators 41-34 through ten games.

Belleville now has some time off until Wednesday, when they return home to CAA Arena for another Winning Wednesday against the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils), with game time set for 7:00 p.m.

Fast Facts:

#16 Tyler Boucher scored and now has goals in back-to-back games

#22 Garrett Pilon added in one assist

#31 Jackson Parsons saved 17 of 20

#40 Mads Sogaard stopped 9 of 9 in relief

#58 Samuel Bolduc nabbed two assists in back-to-back games

#92 Graeme Clarke recorded one goal and one assist

Single-game tickets for the second half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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