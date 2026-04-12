Dylan James Joins Griffins
Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Forward Dylan James with the University of North Dakota
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: University of North Dakota)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins signed forward Dylan James to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. In addition, the Detroit Red Wings signed James to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season.
James, the 40th overall pick by Detroit in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, recently finished his senior season at the University of North Dakota, showing a collegiate-high 32 points (21-11-32), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-17 rating in 40 games. The 22-year-old became a two-time NCHC regular-season champion with the Fighting Hawks and produced 89 points (52-37-89), 48 penalty minutes and a plus-28 rating in 154 career appearances. The Calgary, Alberta, native reached the NCAA tournament in two of his four years at North Dakota and participated in the 2026 Frozen Four.
Prior to joining the college ranks, James spent one season in the United States Hockey League with the Sioux City Musketeers in 2021-22 and totaled 61 points (28-33-61), 39 penalty minutes and a plus-18 rating in 62 regular-season games, adding eight points (5-3-8) in 10 postseason appearances. In 2021-22, he was named the USHL Rookie of the Year en route to claiming the USHL Clark Cup. James also spent parts of three seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Okotoks Oilers, logging 48 points (23-25-48) and 54 penalty minutes in 60 career contests from 2018-21. In 2019-20, James was named to the AJHL South All-Rookie Team with 43 points (20-23-43) in 51 games.
Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.
Images from this story
|
Forward Dylan James with the University of North Dakota
(University of North Dakota)
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026
- P-Bruins Power Past Americans for 53rd Win of the Season - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Extinguish Utica Comets, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dylan James Joins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Fall to Admirals 4-3 in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Come up Short in Final Trip to Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Islanders Drop Road Contest to Phantoms, 7-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gandy Dancers Muscle Their Way to 4-1 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Callum Tung Stellar as Wolf Pack Down Thunderbirds 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Michal Postava Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Held at Bay by Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Hang on for 2-1 Win over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Senators Unable to Hold Lead in 5-2 Loss to Laval - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Fall to Bears 2-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Gravel Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs' Mylymok Suspended Three Games - AHL
- Last Dance at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- Panthers Recall Wilmer Skoog - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Drop 5-4 Decision to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jakob Pelletier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Condors vs Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs Bridgeport, Game 68 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Recall Nolan Renwick from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Dylan James Joins Griffins
- Michal Postava Reassigned to Griffins
- Griffins Fall, 4-1, to Wolves
- Michal Postava Recalled by Detroit
- Jesse Kiiskinen Reassigned to Grand Rapids