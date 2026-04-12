Checkers Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Checkers today announced the schedule for their First Round Calder Cup Playoff series.

The entirety of the best-of-three series will be played at Bojangles Coliseum against a to-be-determined opponent beginning on Wednesday, April 22.

Game 1: Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m.*

*if necessary

Individual tickets for all three games are now on sale at charlottecheckers.com. Playoff packages, which offer the best savings throughout the postseason, are also available now. For assistance fans can reach out to the Checkers ticket staff at 704-342-4423.

The Checkers are headed to the postseason for the eighth consecutive season and will be the third seed in the Atlantic Division. Their opponent will be decided by the remainder of the regular season, which ends on April 19.







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