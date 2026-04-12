Skid Continues, Barracuda Fall to Knights, 4-1
Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (39-26-4) fell 4-1 to the Henderson Silver Knights (38-20-7-4) at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday night. With the loss, the Barracuda have now dropped four straight games and seven of their last eight.
San Jose opened the scoring midway through the first period when Kasper Halttunen (15) converted on the power play at 10:56, finishing off a sharp-angle shot from the bottom of the right circle. However, Henderson responded late in the frame, beginning with a shorthanded goal from Jackson Hallum (10) at 17:39 to tie the game. Just 1:44 later, Braeden Bowman (12) gave the Silver Knights the lead, sending the Barracuda into the intermission trailing 2-1.
Despite the Knights going on a five-on-three power play in the second, the Barracuda managed to keep the game at 2-1 through 40 minutes thanks to some timely saves from Laurent Brossoit.
In the third, the Silver Knights added insurance on the power play when Trevor Connelly (13) scored at 6:47, banking a corner shot off Brossoit and in. The Barracuda pushed late and pulled the goaltender in the final minutes, but Matyas Sapovaliv (18) sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:07 to secure the 4-1 final.
Brossoit finished with 24 saves on 27 shots in the loss, while Carl Lindbom stopped 26 of 27 to earn his 10th win in a row. The Barracuda went 1-for-4 on the power play, while Henderson finished 1-for-3.
The Barracuda return to Tech CU on Tuesday (7 p.m.) as they host the Coachella Valley Firebirds for their second-to-last home regular season game of the year.
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