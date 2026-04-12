Wolves Fall to Admirals 4-3 in Shootout
Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE - In their final road game of the 2025-26 American Hockey League regular season, the Chicago Wolves fell to the Admirals 4-3 in a shootout Saturday night in Milwaukee.
Noah Philp, Nikita Pavlychev and Noel Gunler scored but the Wolves couldn't hold a three-goal lead and settled for one point in the finale of the five-game trip. With the shootout defeat, Chicago finished the trip 2-2-0-1 and extended its lead over the Texas Stars to four points for second place in the Central Division with four games remaining.
The Wolves seized the lead midway through the third on Philp's sixth goal of the season-and third in the last two games. The veteran forward took a feed from Cal Foote in the right circle and blasted a one-timer past Milwaukee netminder Matt Murray to the glove side. Foote and Felix Unger Sorum recorded assists on Philp's tally. The helper extended Unger Sorum's points streak to eight games.
Pavlychev's goal early in the second staked the Wolves to a 2-0 advantage. The towering center was in the right place at the right time when a loose puck found his stick near the right post and Pavlychev calmly deposited it into the net. Gleb Trikozov earned the assist on Pavlychev's 13th marker of the season.
The Wolves kept coming and Gunler made it a three-goal advantage not long after with his 15th tally of the season. The forward corralled a pass from behind the net from Evan Vierling and snapped a shot from the bottom of the right circle by Murray to the stick side. Vierling and Domenick Fensore had assists.
The Admirals roared back on a pair of scores by Aiden Fink in the second and the tying goal midway through the third when Ryder Rolston found the back of the net.
After a scoreless overtime, the Admirals won it in the shootout.
Cayden Primeau (32 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (21 saves) got the win for the Admirals.
Chicago dropped to 32-21-8-7 on the season while Milwaukee improved to 31-30-4-3.
Up next: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.).
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