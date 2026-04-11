Gravel Recalled by Predators
Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee.
Gravel, the Admirals Captain for the past three seasons, has played in an AHL career-high 65 games for the team this season, posting 11 points (2g-9a) and 41 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has skated in 138 career NHL games with the Kings, Oilers, Maple Leafs and Predators since making his league debut in 2015-16, recording 15 points (1g-14a); his last NHL action came in 2024-25, when he suited up in six games for Nashville. Additionally, he has appeared in 511 career AHL games with Manchester, Ontario, Bakersfield, Toronto, Stockton and Milwaukee, tallying 128 points (31g-97a).
The Admirals still have five games left in the 2025-26 Season, beginning Saturday, April 11th at 6 pm against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026
- Gravel Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs' Mylymok Suspended Three Games - AHL
- Last Dance at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- Panthers Recall Wilmer Skoog - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Drop 5-4 Decision to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jakob Pelletier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Condors vs Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs Bridgeport, Game 68 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Recall Nolan Renwick from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Gravel Recalled by Predators
- Home Opener for 2026-27 Season Set
- Ads Rebound with Shutout over Moose
- Ads Comeback Falls Just Short
- Ads to Offer Free Health Consultations on Sunday