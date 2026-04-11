Gravel Recalled by Predators

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee.

Gravel, the Admirals Captain for the past three seasons, has played in an AHL career-high 65 games for the team this season, posting 11 points (2g-9a) and 41 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has skated in 138 career NHL games with the Kings, Oilers, Maple Leafs and Predators since making his league debut in 2015-16, recording 15 points (1g-14a); his last NHL action came in 2024-25, when he suited up in six games for Nashville. Additionally, he has appeared in 511 career AHL games with Manchester, Ontario, Bakersfield, Toronto, Stockton and Milwaukee, tallying 128 points (31g-97a).

The Admirals still have five games left in the 2025-26 Season, beginning Saturday, April 11th at 6 pm against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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