Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jakob Pelletier to Syracuse Crunch

Published on April 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jakob Pelletier to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Pelletier, 25, has played in four games with the Lightning this season, averaging 8:53 in ice time. He made his Lightning debut this season on November 15 and played 6:12. He has appeared in 61 games with Syracuse, recording 28 goals and 75 points. Pelletier leads the AHL for points, is third for assists and tied for sixth for goals. Pelletier was also selected to represent the Crunch at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward has played in 200 career AHL games between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, recording 79 goals and 205 points with a plus-57 rating and 26 power-play tallies.

A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Pelletier has skated in 90 career NHL games between the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames, registering 11 goals and 29 points with a plus-2 rating and three game-winners.

Pelletier was originally drafted by Calgary in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.