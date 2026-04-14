Syracuse Crunch to Hold Team Photo Giveaway and Postgame Autograph Signing April 18

Published on April 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a team photo giveaway presented by Tully's Good Times and postgame autograph signing on Saturday, April 18 when the Crunch host the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m. for the final regular season game of the season.

All fans in attendance on April 18 will receive a 2025-26 team photo courtesy of Tully's Good Times. Immediately following the game, fans are invited to meet the team and get their team photo signed during an on-ice autograph session. Fans participating in the postgame autograph session will enter through Section 108. Players will be in pairs at tables around the rink. Fans will have 30 minutes to get their team photo signed by members of the Crunch.

Prior to the game, the Crunch will also present their annual year-end awards to players.

Tully's Good Times is a sports-themed, casual dining restaurant. Each location boasts more than 70 TV's showing all the sports, all the time. If the game is on, you can watch it at Tully's Good Times. Tully's Good Times believes in providing delicious food and excellent service at a great value. The restaurant can be reached at (315) 451-6766 and online at www.tullysgoodtimes.com.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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